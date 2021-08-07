Gallery: German triathlete victorious at Ironman Tallinn

German triathlete Tom Hohenadl was first over the finish line in Saturday's Ironman Tallinn triathlon. The highest-ranked Estonian was Matt Rammo at 17th in the men's race, Liis Rametta finished sixth in the women's category.

At around 6.30 a.m. on Saturday, the triathletes hit the water at Harku Lake and swam a distance of 3.8 kilometers, after which they went on a rainy and windy bike ride, spanning 180.2 kilometers. The race was capped off by a traditional 42.2 kilometer marathon on the streets of Tallinn.

The first triathlete over the finish line at Port Noblessner was German Tom Hohenadl, finishing with a time of 8:28.15. Brits Matthew Brook and James Ellis finished second and third, respectively, both at least 10 minutes behind the winner. Matt Rammo was the highest-ranked Estonian, finishing 17th with a time of 9:14.08.

Elizabeth Duncombe from Great Britain took the win in the women's category, crossing the finish line with a time of 9:31.05, followed by Russian Valentina Kukrus (9:39.20) and fellow Brit Josie Rawes (9:53.12). The fastest Estonian was Liis Rametta, finishing sixth with a time of 10:03.49.

On Sunday, Ironman Tallinn will continue with a half-distance race. Ironman 70.3 is also an event in the Estonian championships circuit, set to finish at Port Noblessner.

Read more about traffic disruptions in Tallinn here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!