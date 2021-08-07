Gallery: German triathlete victorious at Ironman Tallinn

Sports
Open gallery
84 photos
Sports

German triathlete Tom Hohenadl was first over the finish line in Saturday's Ironman Tallinn triathlon. The highest-ranked Estonian was Matt Rammo at 17th in the men's race, Liis Rametta finished sixth in the women's category.

At around 6.30 a.m. on Saturday, the triathletes hit the water at Harku Lake and swam a distance of 3.8 kilometers, after which they went on a rainy and windy bike ride, spanning 180.2 kilometers. The race was capped off by a traditional 42.2 kilometer marathon on the streets of Tallinn.

The first triathlete over the finish line at Port Noblessner was German Tom Hohenadl, finishing with a time of 8:28.15. Brits Matthew Brook and James Ellis finished second and third, respectively, both at least 10 minutes behind the winner. Matt Rammo was the highest-ranked Estonian, finishing 17th with a time of 9:14.08.

Elizabeth Duncombe from Great Britain took the win in the women's category, crossing the finish line with a time of 9:31.05, followed by Russian Valentina Kukrus (9:39.20) and fellow Brit Josie Rawes (9:53.12). The fastest Estonian was Liis Rametta, finishing sixth with a time of 10:03.49.

On Sunday, Ironman Tallinn will continue with a half-distance race. Ironman 70.3 is also an event in the Estonian championships circuit, set to finish at Port Noblessner.

Read more about traffic disruptions in Tallinn here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:21

Gallery: German triathlete victorious at Ironman Tallinn

17:17

Daily: Power outage costs rock-opera organizers €100,000

16:44

Riigikogu select committee: Vaccination goal must be raised

16:11

Unemployment Insurance Fund: 8,000 people have done work bites in past year

15:37

Employee COVID-19 testing must be paid for by employer

14:59

'Rahva teenrid': Ratas becoming president cannot be ruled out

14:16

Gallery: President Kaljulaid visits Japanese city of Saku

13:33

Lithuania and San Marino moved to Estonia's 'yellow' list from Monday

12:57

Government approves updated state reform action plan

12:22

39 restaurants up for family-friendly designation

11:44

Fencer Katrina Lehis gifted plot of land in Haapsalu

11:08

Youth vaccination drive in Pärnu off to a modest start

10:34

Health Board: 246 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, no deaths

10:16

AKI: Personal data must be protected when checking COVID-19 certificates

09:41

Gallery: Edelaraudtee opens new control center in Türi

09:18

Government lacks clear plan to ensure infection safety at kindergartens

08:41

Maicel Uibo to bear Estonian flag at Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony

08:15

Prime minister: Estonia support for Lithuania will also be diplomatic Updated

08:11

Motion of no confidence submitted against Narva mayor

06.08

Theater cancels performances after single employee refuses vaccine, testing

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: