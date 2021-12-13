Ministry demands return of part of Ironman competition grant

Minister of Culture Tiit Terik has decided to demand NGO Sportlik Eesti return €204,055 of support for the "Ironman Tallinn 2021" competition as the latter's economic effect fell short of expectations.

The NGO applied for support of €700,000 to organize the "Ironman Tallinn 2021" competition on April 5. The ministry decided to satisfy the application and pay out €350,000 in advance and the second half of the sum after the project's eligibility and final report have been approved.

The recipient filed the final report and economic effects analysis on November 30. The report read that the competition saw 1,436 participants from 62 countries that fell short of expectations.

"COVID-19 restrictions made it impossible for a lot of people from foreign countries to travel to Estonia. Estonia's yellow and orange coronavirus threat levels meant that a lot of participants faced difficulties leaving and returning to their own countries," the organizer wrote.

For example, the UK required people returning from Estonia to isolate for 14 days in a hotel picked by the state. Because the hotel was very expensive, several participants could not afford to fly out.

"A lot of participants postponed their participation until next year. Unfortunately, relevant expenses had already been made by then. Because the number of spectators is directly tied to number of participants, we also catered to fewer foreign spectators than forecast," the report read, adding that this resulted in lower than expected turnover for Estonian companies and tax revenue.

Considering these aspects, the minister of culture has decided to lower the support sum by €204,055. The event organizer will be paid €145,945 instead of €350,000 as part of the second installment.

The December 10 directive can be challenged in Tallinn Administrative Court over a period of 30 days.

