Tanel Kangert finishes 22nd in Tokyo time trial
Cyclist Tanel Kangert finished 22nd in the time trial road race at the Tokyo Olympics, trailing Slovenian winner Primož Roglic by just over four minutes.
31-year old Primož Roglic was in complete command of the entire race, finishing the 44.2 km course with a time of 55:04 to take the gold medal, while also setting the fastest times in all but the first checkpoint. He finished a minute and one second clear of second place Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) and a minute and three seconds ahead of Aussie Dennis Rohan.
Kangert finished the course with a time of 59:05, 4:01 behind Roglic.
A total of 39 men took part in the time trial.
--
Editor: Kristjan Kallaste