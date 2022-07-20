Bruus finishes seventh in World high jump final, equals Estonian record

17-year-old Estonian high jumper Karmen Bruus finished seventh in the World Championship Final in Eugene, Oregon. Bruus, who cleared 1.96 meters during the final, matched the Estonian national record for the women's high jump.

In an impressive World Championships debut, Karmen Bruus, who had set a personal best of 1.93 meters in the qualifying round, then cleared 1.96 meters in the final to equal the Estonian record, which she now shares with Anna Iljuštšenko.

"I think I'm happy," laughed Bruus after the competition. "No, I'm very happy! I enjoyed it and gave it my best and that was definitely enough!"

In jumping 1.96 meters, Bruus became only the sixth woman under the age of 18 to do so, meaning she is now a joint world record holder, an achievement the Estonian described as feeling "pretty special."

Bruss told ERR that it felt good to jump 1.93 meters, because, after clearing the same height in the qualifiers, she knew she could do it. When asked if she had believed before the final that she could jump 1.96 meters, Bruus said, "I think I did, but I (was) not that sure."

Despite appearing cool under pressure, Bruus admitted that competing in the high temperatures of Eugene, Oregon was a challenge. "I had no pressure on me basically. The only thing that really bothered me was that it was hotter. It was quite noticeable out there on the track. I definitely wouldn't have survived without an ice bucket," Bruus said.

However, at just seventeen years old and with a great future in the sport ahead of her, Bruus was determined to enjoy the occasion. "I know I can jump high, but life is an adventure!" she added.

Bruus also took the opportunity to wish her mother, who was no doubt watching proudly on television, a very happy birthday.

Bruus' seventh place finish is the joint best by an Estonian athlete in the women's World Athletics Championships. Heptathlete Larissa Netšeporuk finished seventh in 2009, as did long jumper Ksenija Balta in 2003.

Australia's Eleanor Patterson was crowned world champion, after clearing 2.02 meters and matching the Australian national record in the process.

Second place went to Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine, who had won the world indoor title ahead of Patterson in March. On this occasion, Mahuchikh, who cleared 2.02 meters on her second attempt had to settle for silver.

Elena Vallortigara of Italy took bronze after clearing exactly two meters with her first attempt.

