Karmen Bruus wins gold for Estonia at World U-20 Championships in Colombia

Karmen Bruus
Karmen Bruus Source: ERR
Estonian high jumper Karmen Bruus took gold at the U-20 World Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia after clearing a height of 1.95 meters with her final jump.

In doing so, 17-year-old Bruus became only the fifth Estonian athlete in history to win a U-20 World Championship gold medal.

Bruus started the competition strongly, clearing both 1.75 meters and then 1.80 meters at the first attempt. Though she needed two attempts to pass 1.85 meters, Bruss then had little difficulty in clearing 1.88 and 1.91 meters at the first time of asking. After jumping 1.93 meters on her second attempt, Bruus became the only athlete in the competition to clear 1.95 meters, securing the gold.

Not content with her achievements, Bruus then attempted to make a height of 1.97 meters, which would have been a new Estonian national record. However, on this occasion it proved a step too far.

Bruus had previously matched the current Estonian record of 1.96 meters just weeks ago at the World Adult Championships in Eugene, Oregon, where she finished seventh, and equaled the world under 18 record in the process.

On this occasion, the silver medal went to Britt Weermann of the Netherlands, who cleared 1.93 meters on her first attempt. Angelina Topic of Serbia took bronze after clearing all the heights up to 1.91 meters at the first time of asking, before failing to make 1.93 meters after two attempts.

Elisabeth Pihela, who was also representing Estonia in the high jump, finished sixth overall, clearing 1.80 meters but failing to make 1.85.

Before Bruus struck gold in Cali, Estonia had won just four gold medals at the Under-20 World Championships, all in 2006 in Beijing. Margus Hunt took two golds after winning both the discus and shot put, with Kaire Leibak victorious in the triple jump and Marek Niit taking first place in the 200 meters .

Bruus' gold is Estonia's second medal in Cali, adding to the bronze won by Viktor Morozov, who also set a new personal best, in the triple jump.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

