Estonian Olympic Committee rewards athletes and coaches for summer success

The Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) has rewarded decathlete Janek Õiglane, high jumper Karmen Bruus, and long jumper Viktor Morozov for their successful performances during the summer's international athletics competitions.

Janek Õiglane, who took bronze in the European Athletics Championships in Munich, will be given a sum of €5,000 from the EOK, while his coach James Thomas receives €2,500.

Karmen Bruus, who won gold at the World Junior Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia, will receive €5,000 from the EOK, while her two coaches Kersti Viru and Mehis Viru will each be awarded €1,250.

Viktor Morozov, who won bronze in the triple jump in Cali, will receive €2,000, with the long jumper's coach Aleksandr Hvorõhh will be given €1,000.

EOK President Urmas Sõõrumaa praised the young athletes for their excellent results over the summer. "This kind of success at this age is very exciting and promising, said Sõõrumaa. "The Estonian Olympic Committee has a program called Team Estonia, through which we hope to provide even more assistance and support (to help you with) your next victories. Many thanks also to your parents and loved ones, who are helping you and motivating you to succeed!" said Sõõrumaa.

The amount awarded for winning medals at international events is determined in accordance with the guidelines approved by the EOK's Executive Committee.

According to these rules, the prize money for a bronze medal winner at the European Championships or Olympic Games is €5,000. A gold medal winner at the World Junior Championships is rewarded with €5,000, with €3,000 for a silver medal and €2,000 for bronze. Coaches of medal winners receive a bonus amounting to half of that paid to their medal-winning athletes.