Eight Estonians in action on day one of European Athletics Championship

The European Athletics Championships get underway on Monday in Munich, Germany, with eight Estonian athletes in action on the opening day.

Decathletes Maicel Uibo, Karel Tilga and Janek Õiglane will get the ball rolling for Estonia on Monday, as they take part in the 100 meters, with heats beginning at 11:05 Estonian time. Estonia's decathletes will also be competing in the long jump and shot put on day one of the championships.

Sprinter Karl Erik Nazarov is involved in the men's 100 meters, with heats set to get underway from 11:40 Estonian time, while three Estonians, Roman Fosti, Tiidrek Nurme and Kaur Kivistik, take part in the men's marathon.

In the long jump, Estonia will be represented by Hans-Christian Hausenberg will also be in action early Monday afternoon.

The action continues this evening for Estonia's decathletes with the high jump and 400 meters, from 19:30 Estonian time.

Estonia's European Championship team includes 12 athletes. Keiso Pedriks will compete in the men's 110 meters hurdle on Tuesday, while Marielle Kleemeier takes part in the women's 400m hurdles on Wednesday. Gedly Tugi represents Estonian in the women's javelin on Thursday while high-jumper Karmen Bruus is in action on Friday.

The 2022 European Athletics Championships in Munich begin Monday August 15 and run until Sunday August 21.

Viewers can follow the action live on ETV2 here.

Timetable of today's events featuring Estonian athletes (Estonian time).

Monday, August 15

11:05 Men's decathlon - 100m heat (Uibo, Tilga, Õiglane)

11:40 Men's 100m heat (Nazarov)

11:50 Men's decathlon – long jump (Uibo, Tilga, Õiglane)

12:30 Men's marathon final (Nurme, Fosti, Kivistik)

13:10 Men's long jump qualification (Hausenberg)

13:40 Men's decathlon - shot put (Uibo, Tilga, Õiglane)

19:30 Men's decathlon – high jump (Uibo, Tilga, Õiglane)

22:15 Men's decathlon – 400m heat (Uibo, Tilga, Õiglane)