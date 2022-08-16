Estonia's Pedriks misses out on Euro semi-finals in 100m hurdles

Estonia's Keiso Pedriks missed out on a place in the semi-finals of the men's 110 meter hurdles at the European Athletics Championships in Munich on Tuesday morning, despite running a season's best time of 13.83 seconds.

Even though he achieved his best time of the season so far, Pedriks, was disappointed with his performance in Munich, feeling he was capable of more. "There was) no sharpness," he told ERR after the race. "The first part was okay, but I dropped off a bit at the end."

"There's nothing you can do about it," said Pedriks. "I'll keep my head up and keep working. I know I'm capable of more," he added.

In addition to his main coach Andrei Nazarov, who represented the Soviet Union in the decathlon during both the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games, Pedriks has recently been trained by Nazarov's wife, heptathlete Ksenija Balta.

"Ksenija came and has been looking at things with such fresh eyes for the last couple of weeks. Some things, which Andrei hasn't noticed, (because) he sees me every day," explained Pedriks. "Ksenija came and noticed some nuances that could be changed. It suits me really well. Ksenija is also a good hurdler herself, so her knowledge won't go to waste," said Pedriks.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!