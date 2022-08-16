Estonia's Pedriks misses out on Euro semi-finals in 100m hurdles

Sports
Keiso Pedriks
Keiso Pedriks Source: ERR
Sports

Estonia's Keiso Pedriks missed out on a place in the semi-finals of the men's 110 meter hurdles at the European Athletics Championships in Munich on Tuesday morning, despite running a season's best time of 13.83 seconds.

Even though he achieved his best time of the season so far, Pedriks, was disappointed with his performance in Munich, feeling he was capable of more. "There was) no sharpness," he told ERR after the race. "The first part was okay, but I dropped off a bit at the end."

"There's nothing you can do about it," said Pedriks. "I'll keep my head up and keep working. I know I'm capable of more," he added.

In addition to his main coach Andrei Nazarov, who represented the Soviet Union in the decathlon during both the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games, Pedriks has recently been trained by Nazarov's wife, heptathlete Ksenija Balta.

"Ksenija came and has been looking at things with such fresh eyes for the last couple of weeks. Some things, which Andrei hasn't noticed, (because) he sees me every day," explained Pedriks. "Ksenija came and noticed some nuances that could be changed. It suits me really well. Ksenija is also a good hurdler herself, so her knowledge won't go to waste," said Pedriks.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:49

Gallery: Truck collides with, derails Tallinn tram

18:42

Top Estonian chefs to mentor next generation of cooking enthusiasts

18:19

Winning name picked for Tallinn Zoo's two-toed sloth

18:13

'Treski Thrill' festival brings good vibes to Setomaa

17:43

Municipal Council chair: Better locations for the tank than Viimsi exist

17:24

Finnish FM: Finland to reduce visas issued to Russians by 90 percent

17:04

Tartu gifting three buses to Ukrainian city of Lviv

16:42

Police detain eight as Soviet monuments in Narva removed Tuesday

16:37

Baltika licenses Ivo Nikkolo brand for €8 million, on 10-year term

16:23

Central bank: Estonian labor market remained strong in second quarter

Watch again

Most Read articles

14:48

Estonian government relocates Narva tank monument Updated

15.08

Estonia's Russian tourist visa ban enters into force on August 18

12.08

Russian students: 'We can't go back to Russia because we support Ukraine'

15.08

Estonia deports two Russian journalists for working while on tourist visas

15:16

Estonia's electricity price to peak at record €4,000 per MWh on Wednesday

15.08

Tallinner bitten by viper blames untended green area

15:27

Narva tank arrives at Estonian War Museum

14.08

Daily: Bolt to curb e-scooter speeds on Friday, Saturday evenings

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: