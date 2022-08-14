Quadruple sculls fifth in European Championships final

Estonia's rowers were in action at the weekend in the European Rowing Championship finals in Munich, Germany. The quadruple sculls finished fifth in the A-final, while the double sculls team placed tenth overall.

The Estonian foursome of Mihhail Kushteyn, Allar Raja, Tõnu Endrekson and Johann Poolak had placed third in Friday's semi-final in Munich, with a time of 6:22.53, enough to book their spot in the A-final on the Saturday.

The team came fifth overall after their A-final, with a time of 6:06.77. Italy took gold, Poland, silver and Romania were third.

Great Britain finished just outside the medals in fourth place.

Double sculls placed 10th overall

Meanwhile the double sculls team, Ander Koppel and Elar Loot, finished foruth in their final, the B-final, with a time of 6:69.60 and 10th overall.

Andrei Jämsä 17th in individual race

Finally, Andrei Jämsä finished fifth in his final, the C-final, with a time of 8.12.14. This put him at 17th overall.

--

