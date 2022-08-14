Quadruple sculls fifth in European Championships final

Sports
Estonian quadruple sculls team in Munich.
Estonian quadruple sculls team in Munich. Source: ERR
Sports

Estonia's rowers were in action at the weekend in the European Rowing Championship finals in Munich, Germany. The quadruple sculls finished fifth in the A-final, while the double sculls team placed tenth overall.

The Estonian foursome of Mihhail Kushteyn, Allar Raja, Tõnu Endrekson and Johann Poolak had placed third in Friday's semi-final in Munich, with a time of 6:22.53, enough to book their spot in the A-final on the Saturday.

The team came fifth overall after their A-final, with a time of 6:06.77. Italy took gold, Poland, silver and Romania were third.

Great Britain finished just outside the medals in fourth place.

Double sculls placed 10th overall

Meanwhile the double sculls team, Ander Koppel and Elar Loot, finished foruth in their final, the B-final, with a time of 6:69.60 and 10th overall.

Andrei Jämsä 17th in individual race

Finally, Andrei Jämsä finished fifth in his final, the C-final, with a time of 8.12.14. This put him at 17th overall.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

Watch again

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:40

Electricity in Estonia to cost €462 per MWh on average Monday

14:47

Estonian men's volleyball team do double over Faroe Islands

12:54

Quadruple sculls fifth in European Championships final

12:34

Kaia Kanepi may face Serena Williams in Cincinnati

11:52

Site where noted Saaremaa Forest Brother fell in action commemorated

09:59

Tanel Kiik to become Tallinn Deputy Mayor

09:18

English-language Opinion Festival panel on how to deal with misinformation

08:43

Gallery: Bikers descend on Haapsalu for 'White Lady' parade

08:14

Narva tank dominates party leaders' panel at Opinion Festival closer

13.08

Gallery: Center Party reelects Jüri Ratas party chair Updated

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.08

Minister: Estonia, Finland to integrate coastal missile defense systems

12.08

Kallas: Russian visa ban is Kremlin's Achilles' heel

11.08

Estonia bars entry to Russian citizens with Estonian-issued visas

13.08

Gallery: Center Party reelects Jüri Ratas party chair Updated

03.08

'Ringvaade': UK polyglot sums up one-month Estonian language challenge

13.08

Former foreign minister: Russian travel in EU undermining sanctions

12.08

Russian students: 'We can't go back to Russia because we support Ukraine'

10.08

Russian helicopter violates Estonian airspace in Koidula region

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: