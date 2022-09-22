Estonia's double sculls out of world championships

Estonia's lightweight double sculls pairing of Ander Koppel and Elar Loot are out of the World Rowing Championships in Racice, the Czech Republic, after finishing fourth in the quarter-finals.

The pair would have needed to have finished third or higher to have progressed to the semi-finals.

Koppel and Loot started their quarter-finals effort well enough, and were just under second behind first-placed Portugal after 500m (of a 1,500m race). Portugal extended its lead through to the 1000m-mark, while Germany had overtaken Estonia, and the Norwegian pairing were just 0.02 seconds behind.

Norway rallied further over the last 500m, ultimately crossing the finish line first, a fraction ahead of Portugal. Since Estonia had been unable to catch Germany, the pair finished fourth, with a time of 6:24.23, and will therefore not compete again in Racice.

The quadruple sculls team managed to get to the semi-finals, having to pass through an intermediate heat first, to do so.

