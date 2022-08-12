Estonia's quadruple sculls reach final in Munich

Sports
Estonia's quadruple sculls team pictured here ahead of last year's Tokyo Olympics.
Estonia's quadruple sculls team pictured here ahead of last year's Tokyo Olympics. Source: Karli Saul
Sports

The Estonian foursome of Mihhail Kushteyn, Allar Raja, Tõnu Endrekson and Johann Poolak are through to the quadruple sculls final at the European Championships in Munich, Germany, after finishing third in the semi-finals.

The team had to qualify for the semis, doing so on Thursday, and finished third in the semi finals with a time of 6:22.53, in an event won by Italy. France finished second.

The A final, which Estonia will be competing in, is set for Saturday, and the team is up against Poland, Romania and Great Britain.

The Netherlands, Lithuania, Ukraine, Switzerland, Czech Republic and Belgium meanwhile compete in the B final.

The lightweight double sculls team of Ander Koppel and Elar Loot finished their semi in fourth place (7.09.85) and are also through to Saturday's B final, while Andrei Jämsa finished fifth in his individual race, with a time of (8:13,64). 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:26

ERR journalists performing own Civil War-era play this Saturday

17:02

Patent Office blocks 'Stenbock' name for new meat restaurant

16:37

Supreme Court of Estonia seeking new justice from next summer

16:21

Gallery: Slipknot perform in Tallinn, supported by Donetsk band Jinjer

15:51

EDF officer: Russian forces in Ukraine to soon be bogged down logistically

15:34

RKAS to announce new construction procurement for Viljandi Hospital complex

15:29

Minister: Estonia, Finland to integrate coastal missile defense systems

15:21

Opinion Festival starts in Paide, includes several science-focused panels

15:19

Estonia's quadruple sculls reach final in Munich

14:57

Ministry: Revenue from 2021 CO2 quota sales beats forecast, at €248 million

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.08

Estonia bars entry to Russian citizens with Estonian-issued visas

09:29

Estonia, Latvia withdrawing from China's 16+1 cooperation format Updated

11.08

Warning sirens planned for 16 Estonian cities

10.08

Russian helicopter violates Estonian airspace in Koidula region

08:33

Reinsalu on visa ban: Russian citizens cannot be differentiated from Putin

08:50

Tallinn mulling 'clean air zone' to ban old cars from city center

11.08

Russian natural gas supply to Latvia flows via Estonian territory

11.08

Reinsalu: Estonia to formally propose Russian EU visa ban this month

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: