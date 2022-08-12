Estonia's quadruple sculls reach final in Munich

The Estonian foursome of Mihhail Kushteyn, Allar Raja, Tõnu Endrekson and Johann Poolak are through to the quadruple sculls final at the European Championships in Munich, Germany, after finishing third in the semi-finals.

The team had to qualify for the semis, doing so on Thursday, and finished third in the semi finals with a time of 6:22.53, in an event won by Italy. France finished second.

The A final, which Estonia will be competing in, is set for Saturday, and the team is up against Poland, Romania and Great Britain.

The Netherlands, Lithuania, Ukraine, Switzerland, Czech Republic and Belgium meanwhile compete in the B final.

The lightweight double sculls team of Ander Koppel and Elar Loot finished their semi in fourth place (7.09.85) and are also through to Saturday's B final, while Andrei Jämsa finished fifth in his individual race, with a time of (8:13,64).

--

