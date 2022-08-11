Estonia defeat Faroe Islands 3-0 in men's Euro volleyball qualifier

The Estonian men's volleyball team comprehensively defeated the Faroe Islands 3-0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-15) in their latest qualifying match for the 2023 European Championships.

In a dominant performance, Estonia restricted their opponents to just 33 points over the three-game match, to record their first win in the qualifying group, which also contains Belgium.

Renee Teppan was Estonia's top scorer during the contest, contributing 15 points, while Märt Tammearu and Alex Saaremaa added 11 points each. Steffan Rosenlund Olsen was the leading point scorer for the Faroes, with eight points.

Estonia will now be looking to record a second victory over the Faroes this Friday, August 13, at the Kalev Sports Hall in Tallinn to set up an exciting final encounter away from home against group-leaders Belgium on August 17.

While the Belgians remain favorites to win the group, their narrow 3-2 victory over Estonia in Tallinn last Sunday means the Estonians will fancy their chances of getting a positive result in the return fixture.

Even if Estonia fail to top their group, they may still make it to next year's 'Eurovolley' finals as one of the five strongest runners-up in the qualifying round.

Estonia's qualifying match with the Faroe Islands gets underway at 18:00 on Saturday, August 13 at Tallinn's Kalev Sports Hall.

