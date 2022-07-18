Estonian duo take silver at beach volleyball pro tour event in Italy

News
Liisa Soomets and Heleene Hoolas
Liisa Soomets and Heleene Hoolas Source: cev.eu
News

The Estonian team of Heleene Hollas and Liisa Soomets, took home the silver medal from this weekend's Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour tournament, which took place in Cirò Marina, Italy.

Hollas and Soomets got off to a strong start in the competition, winning their first Group A match against Latvian pair Luize Skrastina and Marta Ozolina 2-1 (21-19, 17-21, 15-13). The Estonians followed that up with a 2-0 (21-18, 21-19) defeat of crowd favorites Valentina Cali and Margherita Tega from Italy to book their spot in the quarter-finals.

It was there that they came up against Argentina's Cecilia Peralta and Maia Najul Rosas, who had finished third in Group B. In a hard-fought encounter, which could have gone either way, Hollas and Soomets came away with a 2-1 (21:15, 19:21, 15:13) victory to set up a semi-final re-match with Cali and Tega.

Yet again, it was the Estonians who came out on top over the Italians, winning both games 21-18 to take the match 2-0 and a place in the final.

In the end, Madelyne Anderson and Molly Turner of the USA proved too strong for the Estonians, taking the opening game 21-11, and edging the second 21-18 to win the gold. Despite settling for silver, Hollas and Soomets could still be pleased with their performance in the tournament, which was their best of the season so far.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:45

Estonian duo take silver at beach volleyball pro tour event in Italy

12:15

Gallery: American car show fills streets of Haapsalu

11:51

Sawn timber market price down by a fifth

11:20

Number of subsistence benefit applications doubles due to war in Ukraine

10:49

EDF commander: Russia has failed to break the Ukrainian people

10:13

Incoming minister: We should start offering teachers year off

09:49

University rectors: Extra state money a good sign but won't solve problems

09:19

Põhja-Sakala Municipality wants three Soviet monuments removed

08:50

Rasmus Mägi reaches 400m hurdles World Championship final

08:20

President Karis meets with new ministerial candidates

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.07

USA allows Estonia to buy six HIMARS missile systems

15.07

Russian, Belarusian citizens will not be allowed to own firearms in Estonia

16.07

Estonia's electricity prices at record high

17.07

Ott Tänak makes Rally Estonia podium, Rovanperä dominates in the wet Updated

15.07

Feature | Expats' favorite places in Tallinn this summer

16.07

Tallinn grants permission to open Kalaranna promenade

14.07

Who's who: Estonia's proposed new government

14.07

Estonian prime minister resigns, disbands government

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: