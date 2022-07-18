Estonian duo take silver at beach volleyball pro tour event in Italy

The Estonian team of Heleene Hollas and Liisa Soomets, took home the silver medal from this weekend's Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour tournament, which took place in Cirò Marina, Italy.

Hollas and Soomets got off to a strong start in the competition, winning their first Group A match against Latvian pair Luize Skrastina and Marta Ozolina 2-1 (21-19, 17-21, 15-13). The Estonians followed that up with a 2-0 (21-18, 21-19) defeat of crowd favorites Valentina Cali and Margherita Tega from Italy to book their spot in the quarter-finals.

It was there that they came up against Argentina's Cecilia Peralta and Maia Najul Rosas, who had finished third in Group B. In a hard-fought encounter, which could have gone either way, Hollas and Soomets came away with a 2-1 (21:15, 19:21, 15:13) victory to set up a semi-final re-match with Cali and Tega.

Yet again, it was the Estonians who came out on top over the Italians, winning both games 21-18 to take the match 2-0 and a place in the final.

In the end, Madelyne Anderson and Molly Turner of the USA proved too strong for the Estonians, taking the opening game 21-11, and edging the second 21-18 to win the gold. Despite settling for silver, Hollas and Soomets could still be pleased with their performance in the tournament, which was their best of the season so far.

