Men's beach volleyball duo out in world championships quarter finals

Kusti Nõlvak, one of Estonia's beach volleyball world championship duo.
Kusti Nõlvak, one of Estonia's beach volleyball world championship duo. Source: FIVB
Estonian men's beach volleyball players Kusti Nõlvak and Mart Tiisaar lost 2:0 to Brazil in the quarter finals at the world championships in Rome, Italy, on Friday.

Nõlvak and Tiisaar won all three of their group games and went on to beat Canadian duo of Sam Schachter and Dan Dearing, followed by Tri Bourne and Trevor Crab (U.S.) en route to Friday's game, with the Brazilian due of Renato and Vitor Felipe.

While Nõlvak and Tiisaar led in the first game 10: 7, the Brazilians mounted a comeback, eventually winning 21:18.

In the second game, the Estonians were three points ahead at one point but once again fell behind, losing 21:15.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

