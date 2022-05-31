Emajõgi City Swimming Pool opens on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Tartu's renovated Emajõgi City Swimming Pool will open to the public after a €665,000 redevelopment.

Located next to the Lodjakoda, the beach area offers a variety of recreation and fitness activities for beachgoers of all ages.

Wooden seating, sunbathing platforms and dressing booths have been installed on the beach area on the left bank of the river and a large floating platform has been built on the river.

Children's play attractions, training equipment and a volleyball court have also been added to the beach. Accessibility has also improved significantly.

"Residents of Tartu will now have at their disposal a modern and attractive recreation area on the shores of the Emajõgi River, where both sunbathers and sports enthusiasts will be able to spend time. Exciting opportunities for activities have been created for children," said Urmas Klaas, Mayor of Tartu (Reform).

"Reviving the banks of the Emajõgi River and creating diverse opportunities for spending time there has been one of our priorities in recent years, and work on this will continue."

--

