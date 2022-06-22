Swimmer Jefimova stalls at world championships quarter finals over 200m

Sports
Eneli Jefimova
Eneli Jefimova Source: ERR Sport
Sports

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova took 19th place in the 200m breaststroke at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, though this was insufficient to reach the semi-finals.

Jefimova set a new Estonian record in the 100m breast-stroke, but had not reached the semis in double that distance, going into the competition Wednesday morning.

Her time of 2.28.51 on the day was insufficient to make it further, however.

Among other Estonian swimmers, Aleksa Gold (women's 100m freestyle, with a time of 56.19) and Armin Evert Lelle (men's 200m back-stroke, 2.03.58) similarly failed to progress to the semis.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:07

Reform, SDE leaders: We hope for a coalition deal by the evening

14:30

Tartu city leaders at odds over cancelled cycle lane plans

14:00

ERR News' Midsummer schedule

13:32

Swimmer Jefimova stalls at world championships quarter finals over 200m

13:02

Saku reports profits up 19 percent on year, to €8.1 million

12:35

Interview: What is Estonia asking for at NATO's Madrid summit?

12:29

French expatriate in Estonia: Heaven for digital nomads

11:53

Bloomberg: Russia simulating missile attacks on Estonia

11:25

Forecast: 71 patients in hospital with coronavirus

11:16

Ferries to make additional trips to islands during Midsummer holidays

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.06

Czech fighter jets break sound barrier pursuing aircraft off Estonian coast

21.06

Russian helicopter flies in Estonian airspace without permission

20.06

Damage to MS Estonia hull more extensive than previously believed

11:53

Bloomberg: Russia simulating missile attacks on Estonia

21.06

Public Midsummer events in Tallinn and Tartu

21.06

Luik: Ellemann-Jensen was a great friend to Estonia during difficult times Updated

21.06

Estonian MFA on Lithuania: Russia must stop threatening its neighbors

08:21

Red Bull temporarily suspends Jüri Vips over offensive language clips

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: