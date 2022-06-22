Swimmer Jefimova stalls at world championships quarter finals over 200m

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova took 19th place in the 200m breaststroke at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, though this was insufficient to reach the semi-finals.

Jefimova set a new Estonian record in the 100m breast-stroke, but had not reached the semis in double that distance, going into the competition Wednesday morning.

Her time of 2.28.51 on the day was insufficient to make it further, however.

Among other Estonian swimmers, Aleksa Gold (women's 100m freestyle, with a time of 56.19) and Armin Evert Lelle (men's 200m back-stroke, 2.03.58) similarly failed to progress to the semis.

