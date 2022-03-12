Aleksa Gold sets two new Estonian swimming records

Estonian swimmer Aleksa Gold has set two domestic records at a competition in Toronto, Canada.

Gold, 22, surpassed her own record in the 200-meter women's freestyle with a time of 1.58.01, six tenths of a second faster than her previous best, also set in Toronto last year.

She then went on to break Maria Romanjuk's 400-meter freestyle time by seven tenths of a second, putting in a time of 4.45.95.

Gold also holds the domestic records in the 100 meter and 200 meter backstroke, both in longer and shorter pools.

