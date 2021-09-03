Swimming pool plans for Tartu's Lodjakoja beach

Tartu City Council is seeking permission to reconstruct the Emajõgi city swimming pool by the beach area next to Lodjakoja.

An artist's rendering has been completed by OÜ Kino maastikuarhitektid which shows the planned design.

The beach on the left bank of the Emajõgi River will become a modern recreation area with opportunities for relaxation and training and a beach for people of all ages. A seating-sunbathing platform and play equipment are planned for the entire beach area. Volleyball courts and sports equipment will be upgraded.

Additionally, a floating platform will be built on the Emajõgi River. Accessibility will be improved, with new access roads for pedestrians, cyclists and people with special needs.

There will also be an illuminated light traffic road will be built, lined with exercise equipment, seating and bicycle parking.

In the next stage, there are plans to build a boardwalk with rest areas in the tree-lined area between the Emajõgi city swimming pool beach area and Ujula Street.

"There are already a lot of people in the beach area when there is beautiful summer weather, but after the renovation works, the beach will become a real recreation and sports area," said Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm.

He said if the project is approved the pool will get a new look by May 2022, work will then begin on the river's right bank.

A design of the new play areas on the left bank of the Emajõgi river in Tartu near Lodjakoja. Source: OÜ Kino maastikuarhitektid

--

