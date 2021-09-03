Swimming pool plans for Tartu's Lodjakoja beach

news
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A design of the city swimming pool on the left bank of the Emajõgi river in Tartu near Lodjakoja. Source: OÜ Kino maastikuarhitektid
news

Tartu City Council is seeking permission to reconstruct the Emajõgi city swimming pool by the beach area next to Lodjakoja.

An artist's rendering has been completed by OÜ Kino maastikuarhitektid which shows the planned design.

The beach on the left bank of the Emajõgi River will become a modern recreation area with opportunities for relaxation and training and a beach for people of all ages. A seating-sunbathing platform and play equipment are planned for the entire beach area. Volleyball courts and sports equipment will be upgraded.

Additionally, a floating platform will be built on the Emajõgi River. Accessibility will be improved, with new access roads for pedestrians, cyclists and people with special needs. 

There will also be an illuminated light traffic road will be built, lined with exercise equipment, seating and bicycle parking. 

In the next stage, there are plans to build a boardwalk with rest areas in the tree-lined area between the Emajõgi city swimming pool beach area and Ujula Street. 

"There are already a lot of people in the beach area when there is beautiful summer weather, but after the renovation works, the beach will become a real recreation and sports area," said Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm. 

He said if the project is approved the pool will get a new look by May 2022, work will then begin on the river's right bank.

A design of the new play areas on the left bank of the Emajõgi river in Tartu near Lodjakoja. Source: OÜ Kino maastikuarhitektid

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:57

Study: Quarter of students coped badly with distance learning

17:33

Court convicts man who smuggled foreign national through Estonia

17:05

Conductor Peeter Perens to create new male voice choir

16:40

Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney honored by Estonian community

16:22

Over 130 electoral groups rival main parties ahead of October's local polls

16:09

Swimming pool plans for Tartu's Lodjakoja beach

16:03

Alar Karis will not be straightening politicians' ties or buttoning coats

15:36

Gallery: Fotografiska opens season with a Nick Brandt exhibition

15:27

TalTech issues spam email warning

15:10

Auditor general: State budget is complicated, incomprehensible and useless

14:46

Ministry does not rule out errors in new state budget

14:45

Pensionikeskus has transferred 99 percent of second pillar funds

14:13

Kallas, female leaders call for Afghan women's rights to be upheld

13:41

Narva loses deputy mayor position before local elections

13:13

Common angle may get parties out of trenches in Tallinn

13:09

Matz Topkin sixth in Tokyo Paralympics 50 meter backstroke final Updated

12:46

47,000 coronavirus vaccine doses delivered next week

12:29

Four political groups present mayoral candidates in Haapsalu

12:13

14th annual Lennart Meri Conference sessions live-streamed from Friday

12:04

Daniel Fried: You too are in danger when your neighbor's house is on fire

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

01.09

Survey: HIV cases have stabilized at high level in Estonia

10:03

T1 Mall of Tallinn fails to sell at auction with €85 million starting bid

02.09

Health Board: 131 hospitalized patients, 474 new covid cases

10:37

Health Board: 135 hospitalized patients, 346 new covid cases

02.09

Hunters nearly fulfill bear culling quota in first month of season

02.09

Errors in Estonia's state budget caused by rushing

02.09

Kallas: Overview shows most people adhere to COVID-19 control measures

31.08

Alar Karis elected President of Estonia

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: