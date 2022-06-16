Men's beach volleyball pair through to world championships last eight

Estonia's top men's beach volleyball pair Kusti Nõlvak and Mart Tiisaar aer through to the last eight of the world championships in Rome, Italy.

Nõlvak and Tiisaar won all three of their group opponents, including 2013 world champions and 2016 olympic bronze medalists Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen (Netherlands), and then defeated Canadian duo of Sam Schachter and Dan Dearing in the last 16.

Nõlvak and Tiissaar's quarter final opponents are Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb of the U.S., who finished fourth in the last world championships to be held, in 2019.

The match takes place in Rome Thursday.

