Three golds for Estonian seniors at Euro Basketball Championships in Malaga

Estonia's senior basketball teams returned from the European Championships in Malaga with an impressive three gold medals, one silver and one bronze to show for their efforts.

A total of six Estonian teams participated in the championships, with women represented in the 30+, 35+ and 55+ age groups, and men's teams taking part in the 40+, 60+ and 75+ competitions.

It was the women's over 55s team who led the way for Estonia, following up their comprehensive 85-31 defeat of Ireland in the semi-finals, with victory over neighbors Latvia in the final to take the gold.

In the men's 75 and over competition, Estonia's golden oldies also proved that age is just a number, sweeping aside all three of their group stage opponents, before finishing the job in the final with a 36-25 win over Germany.

The Estonian women's over 35s had to settle for silver after making it to the final only to lose 64-44 to Great Britain.

Capping off a successful competition for Estonia were, the men's over 60s, who recovered from a 64-42 semi-final defeat against Slovenia, to take the bronze medal by defeating Italy's B team in the third-fourth place play off.

Estonia also took home the gold in women's 30+ age group.

