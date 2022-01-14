Basketball players Matthias Tass and Kerr Kriisa successful again

Kerr Kriisa and Matthias Tass, who are playing in the US student league NCAA top division, put in strong performances on Thursday.

Matthias Tass' and Leemet Böckler's home team Saint Mary's Gaels got a win over Pepperdine University Waves 77-62, portal Geenius reports (link in Estonia), reported. Tass, who was in the starting five, scored ten points, took down a game-high 11 rebounds and dished out seven assists in 39 minutes. Tass also had two blocks and a steal.

Kerr Kriisa's university team, the Arizona Wildcats, also won, defeating the Colorado Buffaloes at home at 76-55. The national team point guard was in the starting five and provided a NCAA career-high 10 assists to go with two points and two rebounds.

More can be read on Korvpall24.geenius.ee (link in Estonian).

