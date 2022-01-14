Basketball players Matthias Tass and Kerr Kriisa successful again

News
Matthias Tass
Matthias Tass Source: facebook.com/smcgaels
News

Kerr Kriisa and Matthias Tass, who are playing in the US student league NCAA top division, put in strong performances on Thursday.

Matthias Tass' and Leemet Böckler's home team Saint Mary's Gaels got a win over Pepperdine University Waves 77-62, portal Geenius reports (link in Estonia), reported. Tass, who was in the starting five, scored ten points, took down a game-high 11 rebounds and dished out seven assists in 39 minutes. Tass also had two blocks and a steal.

Kerr Kriisa's university team, the Arizona Wildcats, also won, defeating the Colorado Buffaloes at home at 76-55. The national team point guard was in the starting five and provided a NCAA career-high 10 assists to go with two points and two rebounds.

More can be read on Korvpall24.geenius.ee (link in Estonian).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14.01

'Where the Crawdads Sing' the most popular book in libraries for 2021

14.01

Gallery: Fotografiska hosts London-based Moroccan artist's exhibition

14.01

Basketball players Matthias Tass and Kerr Kriisa successful again

14.01

Major natural gas consumers appeal to prime minister for price cap

14.01

Gallery: Tallinn Zoo residents in winter conditions

14.01

Population census to be completed using 30 registries and short surveys

14.01

Doctor of the year is Pille Mukk

14.01

Excessive mortality in 2021 caused by heat, aging population and COVID-19

14.01

Isamaa leader: Coalition coming apart at the seams

14.01

Tallinn to open energy subsidy applications on Monday

14.01

Government to discuss energy price compensation measures next week

14.01

Estonia's OCSE ambassador: Talks so far have been encouraging

14.01

Wastewater survey: Coronavirus content has decreased over previous week

14.01

Social Democrats want to increase tax-free income to minimum wage

14.01

MPs form support group to protect domestic interests in EU climate package

14.01

Second day of skating European championships continues record-setting trend

14.01

Health Board: 269 hospitalized patients, 2,087 new cases, 3 deaths

14.01

Expert: Russia may deploy troops to Belarus after NATO demands rejection

14.01

Cities facing issues with street lighting during soaring energy prices

14.01

Ratas: Energy crisis solutions needed urgently

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

13.01

Second-hand English-language bookstore opens in Tallinn Old Town

14.01

Expert: Russia may deploy troops to Belarus after NATO demands rejection

14.01

Tallinn to open energy subsidy applications on Monday

14.01

Health Board: 269 hospitalized patients, 2,087 new cases, 3 deaths

14.01

Põltsamaa to stop producing wines

13.01

Gallery: Controversial Viljandi statue finally removed

11.01

Pärnu Airport to open route to Helsinki

14.01

Excessive mortality in 2021 caused by heat, aging population and COVID-19

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: