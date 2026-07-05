FBI arrests Estonian basketballer Kerr Kriisa

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested Estonian basketball player Kerr Kriisa on suspicion of participating in a fraud scheme.

Reuters, citing Kentucky Sports Radio, reported that Kriisa was allegedly involved in a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme dating back to his time playing for West Virginia University in the NCAA.

"The arrest of the 25-year-old Estonian is linked to a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme dating back to the 2023-24 season when he played for the West Virginia Mountaineers. He will be extradited to West Virginia and a court hearing is scheduled for next week. During the recently concluded season at Cincinnati, Kriisa averaged 5.8 points and 3.0 assists in 19 games," Kentucky Sports Radio reporter Jack Pilgrim wrote on Saturday.

According to information circulating on social media, Kriisa is suspected of conspiracy to commit fraud, fraud, sports bribery and aiding and abetting or directing a criminal offense.

Former Kentucky guard Kerr Kriisa has been arrested by the FBI, multiple sources tell KSR



STORY: https://t.co/Y6sKQ72jYw pic.twitter.com/UzhFMgN1V5 — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) July 4, 2026

Attorney-at-law Paul Keres told ERR that, because of the way the U.S. legal system works, someone convicted on such charges could face a very lengthy prison sentence.

"Under U.S. criminal law, it is possible for all of these sentences to be stacked. In theory, that could mean 20 years for each offense. That is, of course, the potential maximum," Keres said.

However, Keres said he doubts the maximum sentence would be imposed.

"Frankly, I can't imagine what would have to happen for that to occur, but such a sentence is theoretically possible. I don't think it will come anywhere close to that," he said.

ERR contacted the Estonian Basketball Association for comment. The association's communications manager, Eerik Parvits, said it had no comment, as it was also learning about the case through media reports.

Kriisa had been scheduled to compete in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) later this month, but he will no longer participate. He had been set to play for La Familia, the University of Kentucky alumni team. Following reports of his arrest, the team removed him from its roster.

We're aware of the allegations regarding Kerr Kriisa. Kerr will not be competing with La Familia during the TBT Tournament. We will have no further comment. — LaFamilia - Kentucky's TBT Team (@LaFamiliaTBT) July 5, 2026

Kriisa moved to the U.S. in 2020 and played for the University of Arizona (2020-2023), West Virginia University (2023-2024), the University of Kentucky (2024-2025) and the University of Cincinnati (2025-2026). Earlier this week, he signed with reigning Estonian champion Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits.

Before moving to the United States, Kriisa was part of Lithuanian powerhouse Žalgiris Kaunas' development system and made one EuroLeague appearance for the club. Prior to joining Žalgiris, he played in Germany, where he was on the rosters of Brose Bamberg and Baunach Young Pikes.

Kriisa made his Estonian championship debut for the University of Tartu team in 2016 at the age of 15.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!