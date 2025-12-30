Kerr Kriisa instrumental in University of Cincinnati NCAA win

Estonian basketball player Kerr Kriisa's college team the Cincinnati Bearcats took its eighth win in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) series by beating the Lipscomb Bisons 89:62 at home.

Coming off the bench, Kriisa, 24, who plays point guard, ultimately played 20 minutes front of 9,793 holiday fans, scoring 15 points, handing out two assists and grabbing one rebound during that time.

Following the result, the Bearcats are now 8-5, ninth in the Big 12 conference.

Meanwhile forward Kaspar Sepp's three points in nine minutes of playing time, plus one rebound and one assist, was not enough to stop his team, Cornell Big Red losing on the road 114:97 to the Michigan State Spartans. Cornell is now 6-7, and places third in the Ivy League.

