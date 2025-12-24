Two Estonian men's tennis players reach Grand Slam for first time

For the first time ever, two Estonian men's tennis players will compete in a Grand Slam tournament, with both Mark Lajal and Daniil Glinka reaching the qualifiers of the Australian Open.

Estonia's top men's player Mark Lajal is currently ranked 148th in the world, while Daniil Glinka, who has had a strong season, is exactly 50 places behind Lajal in the rankings. Both have made it on to the list for the qualifying round of the upcoming Australian Open.

Qualifying for what is the first Grand Slam tournament of the new year begins in Melbourne on January 12. To reach the first round of the main tournament, players need to win three matches, with the qualifiers ending on January 15.

Three wild cards will also be awarded for the men's tournament and one wild card for the women's tournament.

Twelve Australian players will participate in the men's qualifying tournament, including former world No. 17 Bernard Tomic and 17-year-old Cruz Hewitt, the son of former world No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt.

In the women's qualifying tournament, Grand Slam winner Sloane Stephens, 2021 Melbourne finalist Jennifer Brady, and former WTA top 10 player Kristina Mladenovic will all be looking to reach the first round via the qualifiers.

---

