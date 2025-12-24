X!

Cross-country skiing still possible on artificial snow in Pärnu County

The Jõulumäe classic ski trail in Pärnu County (photo taken late last winter).
The Jõulumäe classic ski trail in Pärnu County (photo taken late last winter). Source: ERR
Despite the otherwise non-existent winter, it is still possible to enjoy some cross-country skiing at the 1.1 kilometer-long track in Jõulumäe, Pärnu County from this week.

"It was relatively difficult to make the trail for this season because the weather gods were not cooperating with us. Last winter was not very cold, so the snow was made over the summer. In addition, there were quite heavy rains this summer, which caused excess water, and November-December has not been very wintery," said Eido Tasalain, director of the Jõulumäe Health and Sports Center in Pärnu County.

According to Tasalain, despite the warmer weather and general lack of snow, people still want to ski. As a result, the 1.1-kilometer artificial snow track in Jõulumäe has attracted both beginners and professional athletes alike.

"The track is very pleasant, especially if you are looking for the crunch of skis and snow, the rustling of the forest and the sea breeze. In that case, Jõulumäe is the only place to be," said cross-country skier Marko Kilp.

"I don't have to be a clairvoyant to see that there is simply no snow outside, and here, I think, is the best place in Estonia to train, at least for skiers, so it gives some inspiration to all Estonian ski centers it can be done," he added.

Cross-country skiers Keidy and Kaidy Kaasiku said that it is still better to ski in the morning because it starts to melt in the afternoon. "But it's great that there is a track and we can ski," they told ERR.

Both also pointed out that Jõulumäe is currently the only place in Estonia where they can really train.

The track also received plenty of praise from non-professional athletes.

Director Eido Tasalain said there are now plans to extend the track's length to two kilometers.

Editor: Michael Cole, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

