TalTech crowned women's basketball champions

TalTech/Nordaid went in to the third of three final games already 2:0 up after defeating TLÜ at hine 73:60 and then away 82:64

Most valuable player from the finals series Annika Köster scored 13 points, saying post-match: "Maybe the girls had a big boost from winning the first two games and we thought it might be easier. However, as you can see, we still had to work hard. In the end, our defensive pressure still brought it victory. It seemed that in the end they were a little tired. We had a bit of luck at the end," noting that over half the team were aged 16-19 and had not played in the top league before.

TLÜ player Merike Anderson said: "We have had a lot of injuries, we had issues with the coronavirus, and I think that a bit of our edge has gone there."

