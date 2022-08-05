Men's beach volleyball through to Nations Cup quarter finals

Estonia's men's beach volleyball team is through to the knock-out phase of the Nations Cup (CEV) in Vienna, Austria, after defeating the Czech Republic.

The pairing of Kusti Nõlvak and Mart Tiisaar won 2:0 (21:10, 21:19) against one Czeh pair but, since the other Estonian duo, Kaur Erik Kais and Dmitri Korotkov, lost to Vaclav Bercik and Matyas Dzavoronok of the Czech Republic 2:1 (21:16, 21:23, 15:12), a decider had to be played.

In the ensuing Nõlvak /Tiisaar and Bercik /Dzavoronok face-off, the Estonians came out firmly on top, 15:6, meaning they are through the group stage and into the quarter-finals on Friday. Nõlvak and Tiisaar's next opponents were not known at the time of writing.

Nõlvak and Tiisaar also reached the world championships quarter finals stage back in Rome back in June.

The CEV official site is here.

