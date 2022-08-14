Tennis player Mark Lajal reaches final in Tunisia, again

Tennis
Mark Lajal
Mark Lajal Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Tennis

Top Estonian men's tennis player Mark Lajal reached the finals of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) M15 tournament in Monastir, Tunisia, losing in three sets to Rigele Te (China) 6:3, 3:6, 7:5

Ranked 643th in the world, Lajal, aged 19, was in his second final in the Tunisian city – last week he defeated Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine (France) in three sets, 6:2, 3:6, 6:3.

Meanwhile and closer to home, women's player Elena Malõgina, ranked 414th in the world, lost her semi-final encounter in Pärnu in straight sets, 6:1, 6:4, to Gergana Topalova (Bulgaria).

Topalova faces Weronika Falkowska (Poland) in the final, and is also through to the women's doubles in Pärnu.

The Pärnu competition is an ITF event; Tallinn has been awarded a prestigious WTA250 tournament for this autumn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

Watch again

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:22

Gallery: Põhjala factory hosts Hennessy Urban Festival

17:09

Tennis player Mark Lajal reaches final in Tunisia, again

16:49

Daily: Bolt to curb e-scooter speeds on Friday, Saturday evenings

16:18

Former health minister: Universal healthcare should be a norm in Estonia

15:49

Estonian swimmers put in strong European Championships performances

15:40

Electricity in Estonia to cost €462 per MWh on average Monday

14:47

Estonian men's volleyball team do double over Faroe Islands

12:54

Quadruple sculls fifth in European Championships final

12:34

Kaia Kanepi may face Serena Williams in Cincinnati

11:52

Site where noted Saaremaa Forest Brother fell in action commemorated

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.08

Minister: Estonia, Finland to integrate coastal missile defense systems

12.08

Kallas: Russian visa ban is Kremlin's Achilles' heel

11.08

Estonia bars entry to Russian citizens with Estonian-issued visas

13.08

Gallery: Center Party reelects Jüri Ratas party chair Updated

09:59

Tanel Kiik to become Tallinn Deputy Mayor

13.08

Former foreign minister: Russian travel in EU undermining sanctions

11:52

Site where noted Saaremaa Forest Brother fell in action commemorated

09:18

English-language Opinion Festival panel on how to deal with misinformation

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: