Tennis player Mark Lajal reaches final in Tunisia, again
Top Estonian men's tennis player Mark Lajal reached the finals of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) M15 tournament in Monastir, Tunisia, losing in three sets to Rigele Te (China) 6:3, 3:6, 7:5
Ranked 643th in the world, Lajal, aged 19, was in his second final in the Tunisian city – last week he defeated Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine (France) in three sets, 6:2, 3:6, 6:3.
Meanwhile and closer to home, women's player Elena Malõgina, ranked 414th in the world, lost her semi-final encounter in Pärnu in straight sets, 6:1, 6:4, to Gergana Topalova (Bulgaria).
Topalova faces Weronika Falkowska (Poland) in the final, and is also through to the women's doubles in Pärnu.
The Pärnu competition is an ITF event; Tallinn has been awarded a prestigious WTA250 tournament for this autumn.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Andrew Whyte