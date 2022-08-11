Anett Kontaveit out in Toronto tournament round one

Tennis
Anett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit Source: SCANPIX / dpa/picture-alliance
Tennis

Anett Kontaveit is out of the Canada Open in round one, after losing in straight sets, 6:4, 6:4, to Jil Teichmann of Switzerland.

For Teichmann, ranked 21st in the world, the result atoned for the pair's previous three meetings, all of which the world number two had won, most recently in St. Petersburg, in February.

In the first set, Kontaveit went behind early on after having her serve broken, then brought things back to 3:3, only to be broken again in the seventh game, while Teichmann held on to take the set 6:4.

The Estonian started set two by breaking Teichmann's serve this time, going 2:0 up, but after losing the next two service games, was unable to rescue things and went down by the same scoreline in set two.

Teichmann picked up 70 percent of her first serve points and 58 percent from the second; the corresponding figures for Kontaveit were 60 percent and 44 percent respectively.

Teichmann converted four of the six break points presented to her, compared with two out of eight for Kontaveit.

Kontaveit has now lost her last five matches on the trot, since reaching the Hamburg competition final last month.

The Canadian Open is played both at Sobeys Stadium (Toronto) and at the IGA Stadium (Montreal). The U.S. Open starts later this month.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

