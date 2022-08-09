Kontaveit to face Teichmann in second round of WTA Canadian Open

News
Anett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit Source: SCANPIX/dbo
News

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit (WTA No. 2) will face Jil Teichmann of Switzerland (WTA No. 21) in the second round of the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) Canadian Open in Toronto.

Teichmann beat Venus Williams 6-2, 6-3 in the opening round to set up the meeting with Kontaveit, who was seeded and so begins the tournament in the round of 32.

Kontaveit has played Teichmann on three previous occasions, most recently in the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy in February, and has never lost to the Swiss.

A victory for the Estonian could mean a match up with former world number one Simona Halep of Romania (WTA No 15) in round three. Halep defeated Croatia's Donna Vekic (WTA 82) 6-0, 6-2 in the opening round and awaits the winner of the match between Spain's Cristina Buca (WTA 122) and Shuai Zhang of China (WTA 45) in round 2.

The biggest surprise of the tournament so far came when Czechia's WTA 23 Petra Kvitova was defeated 2-6, 6-4, 3-6 by  Alison Riske (WTA 35) of the USA.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:13

Students union wants visa exception for Russian, Belarusian students

13:48

Estonia's chess teams both win in penultimate round in India

13:14

No relief in sight for high electricity prices in Estonia

13:00

Kontaveit to face Teichmann in second round of WTA Canadian Open

12:43

Monday's record electricity price partly due to weather

12:26

Estonia's U17 boys qualify for European 3x3 Basketball Championships

11:58

Lauristin: Tank should be part of a "Narva 1944 - Mariupol 2022" exhibition

11:48

Unions call for disclosure of government's Soviet monument committee

11:28

Exhibition marks 100 years of Estonian diplomatic relations with Holy See

10:53

Statistics: Exports and imports both up by a quarter on year to June

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08.08

Helsinki removes monument gifted by Soviet Union

08.08

Narva city government opts to remove Soviet-era tank monument itself

04.08

Kallas: Soviet monuments will be moved as soon as possible

08.08

Kallas spurs Narva city officials to remove Soviet tank as soon as possible

08.08

Agency: Work in Estonia's spouse program pays off nearly tenfold

08.08

Old City Harbor tramway in Tallinn to be built within two and a half years

09:29

Economy ministry finishes universal electricity price bill

08.08

Pärnu removes Soviet monument from Old Park, begins relocating remains

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: