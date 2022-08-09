Kontaveit to face Teichmann in second round of WTA Canadian Open

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit (WTA No. 2) will face Jil Teichmann of Switzerland (WTA No. 21) in the second round of the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) Canadian Open in Toronto.

Teichmann beat Venus Williams 6-2, 6-3 in the opening round to set up the meeting with Kontaveit, who was seeded and so begins the tournament in the round of 32.

Kontaveit has played Teichmann on three previous occasions, most recently in the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy in February, and has never lost to the Swiss.

A victory for the Estonian could mean a match up with former world number one Simona Halep of Romania (WTA No 15) in round three. Halep defeated Croatia's Donna Vekic (WTA 82) 6-0, 6-2 in the opening round and awaits the winner of the match between Spain's Cristina Buca (WTA 122) and Shuai Zhang of China (WTA 45) in round 2.

The biggest surprise of the tournament so far came when Czechia's WTA 23 Petra Kvitova was defeated 2-6, 6-4, 3-6 by Alison Riske (WTA 35) of the USA.

--

