Mägi finishes eighth in World 400m hurdles final

At the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, Estonia's Rasmus Mägi finished eighth in the men's 400m hurdles final. Mägi, who was competing in the final of a World Championship for the first time in his career, completed the race in 48.92 seconds.

The gold medal went to Alison dos Santos of Brazil, who finished first in a lightning-fast 46.29 seconds, the third fastest time ever run in the men's 400m hurdles.

Rai Benjamin of the USA took silver in 46.89 seconds, with his fellow American Trevor Bassitt third in a time of 47.39 seconds, just two hundredths of a second ahead of France's Wilfried Happio, who missed out on the medal places in fourth.

After the race, Mägi explained that he had been struggling to shake off a slight injury during the championships, which he believed had a major impact on his performance in the final.

"Today (it) was mostly between the first and the second hurdle that I felt that I was limping," Mägi said after the race. "Obviously, the number of hurdles has been so high in the last few days that something started to show," he added, referring to the intense schedule of the World Championships.

"I wouldn't call it a disappointment directly. The final was actually quite a challenge and a test, I managed to cope with it. But in any case, I would have liked to have done better," said Mägi.

--

