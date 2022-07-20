Mägi finishes eighth in World 400m hurdles final

News
Rasmus Mägi
Rasmus Mägi Source: ERR
News

At the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, Estonia's Rasmus Mägi finished eighth in the men's 400m hurdles final. Mägi, who was competing in the final of a World Championship for the first time in his career, completed the race in 48.92 seconds.

The gold medal went to Alison dos Santos of Brazil, who finished first in a lightning-fast 46.29 seconds, the third fastest time ever run in the men's 400m hurdles.

Rai Benjamin of the USA took silver in 46.89 seconds, with his fellow American Trevor Bassitt third in a time of 47.39 seconds, just two hundredths of a second ahead of France's Wilfried Happio, who missed out on the medal places in fourth.

After the race, Mägi explained that he had been struggling to shake off a slight injury during the championships, which he believed had a major impact on his performance in the final.

"Today (it) was mostly between the first and the second hurdle that I felt that I was limping," Mägi said after the race. "Obviously, the number of hurdles has been so high in the last few days that something started to show," he added, referring to the intense schedule of the World Championships.

"I wouldn't call it a disappointment directly. The final was actually quite a challenge and a test, I managed to cope with it. But in any case, I would have liked to have done better," said Mägi.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:21

Minister: Universal electricity price to match average fixed package price

14:19

Late goal gives Levadia hope despite 3-2 Conference League loss in Malta

13:49

Eesti Energia hires 300 extra miners to meet rising shale oil demand

13:37

Gallery: Kanepi Municipality opens hemp maze to promote municipality, hemp

13:10

Vips no longer receiving Red Bull support

12:40

Bruus finishes seventh in World high jump final, equals Estonian record

12:10

Gulf of Riga electrical connections planning could take up to six years

11:49

Justice minister: Legal order requires same protection as press freedom

11:17

Reinsalu becomes Estonia's deputy prime minister

10:51

Industrial producer price index rises by nearly a third year on year

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.07

Estonia's HIMARS to considerably hike the price of aggression for Russia

16.07

USA allows Estonia to buy six HIMARS missile systems

18.07

Estonia's new government takes office

19.07

Estonia's inflation up to 22 percent in June, still fastest in EU

18.07

EDF commander: Russia has failed to break the Ukrainian people

19.07

Estonia to get back over half of value of arms sent to Ukraine from EU

19.07

Health Board: Over 1,500 coronavirus cases diagnosed last week

19.07

Seizing weapons held by Russian citizens to require additional manpower

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: