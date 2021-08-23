Gallery: Broc Raiford takes gold in Simple Session BMX

On Sunday, the 21st rendition of extreme sports competition Simple Session wrapped up with American BMX rider Broc Raiford taking gold. In skateboarding, Brazilian Ivan Monteiro took gold in the event held in the Põhjala factory.

Finals day at 21st Simple Session kicked off with skating finals where Arturs Bogdanovic from Latvia had the challenging task of being the first one on the floor, but the performances got crazier and crazier as time passed.

Iconic skater Lizard King energized the people at Põhjala factory park and Danny Leon and Dario Mattarollo showed a large variety of tricks, which the judges looked out for. But in the end, it was 23-year old Ivan Monteiro from Brazil who had the most focus, style, and variety and landed all his tricks perfectly. His first run earned him an outstanding 92.75 points and the highest spot on the podium.

Rišo Tury from Slovakia was a very close second with two good runs (highest of them 90.5 points), and with his second run, Alex Decunha (UK) snatched third place (89 points).

The BMX finals at Simple Session 2021 demonstrated everything the sport has to offer, from drama to camaraderie to simply fantastic tricks. Winner Broc Raiford said the environment before his winning run was intense.

The American ended up putting together a spectacular run, good enough for 92.33 points, and edged out Courage Adams (92 points) and Reed Stark (87.33) for first place.

Jury member Bart de Jong said the competition was very tight, which made it hard to judge. "Broc Raiford did a lot of powerful tricks, whereas Courage Adams had more skill," de Jong said. "But Broc's runs were so powerful, he pulled everything, he kept everything going and was just non-stop, he started really good, and it ended terrific, that's what the judges are looking for."

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

