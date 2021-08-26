Kontaveit through to quarter-finals in Cleveland

Anett Kontaveit is through to the quarter-finals of the WTA Tennis in the Land tournament in Cleveland, Ohio, after defeating world number 61 Caroline Garcia (France) in straight sets, 6:3, 6:3.

Kontaveit broke her opponent's serve in games nine and seven in the opening set, wrapping things up in 34 minutes, while in the second set, she broke in game six, while holding her own serve throughout.

The whole encounter lasted an hour and nine minutes.

The Estonian, ranked 30th in the world and working with a new coach, Dmitry Tursunov on a trial basis, hit seven aces and committed two double faults.

Kontaveit's first service success rate was 53 percent, while she won 93 percent of her points off the first serve.

Kontaveit will meet Olympic doubles winner Katerina Siniakova, (Czech Republic, ranked 53rd). The pair last met in 2018 in the quarter finals of the Wuhan tournament, where Kontaveit won 6:4, 6:4.

The winner from Kontaveit and Siniakova will meet either Sara Torribes Tormo (Spain, ranked 43rd in the world) or Shuai Zhang (PRC, 49th) in the semi-final.

The Cleveland tournament is a warm-up competition for the U.S. Open, starting next week, and is similarly played on outdoor hard courts.

Kontaveit has also conclusively ended a three-tournament streak in which she went out in round one, starting with the olympics in Tokyo.

