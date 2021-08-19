Pippi Lotta Enok second in Under 20s World Championship Heptathlon

Athlete Pippi Lotta Enok finished second in the Heptathlon at the Under-20 Athletics World Championships in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday. After the competition, Enok, who was also celebrating her nineteenth birthday on the same day, said she hoped the result would generate more interest in the heptathlon in Estonia.

Enok had been in third place going into day two, also the eve of restoration of Estonian independence day.

Enok amassed 5,746 points over the two days and seven events, finishing only behind Saga Vanninen (Finland). While Enok did not put in any personal bests (PBs) on day two – compared with the three she managed on day one, her performance was solid enough to reach second place after the penultimate event, the javelin, and hang on to it after the 800 meters.

Enok said after it was all over that: "A tear had come to my eye when I went over to hug my father before the medals ceremony. It certainly brings me a lot of good emotions, and you can only move on from here. It's been a great source of motivation; now the heptathlon also needs to be warmed up a bit more in Estonia too."

She added that was satisfied with how she placed. "There's something to moan about, sure, but I'm really happy, I enjoyed the organization and everything that surrounded me, and how it worked. It was comfortable."

Thursday

Enok jumped 5.98 on her third attempt in the long jump – her PB is 6.05 – putting her in fourth, while Klara Košcak (Croatia) won with her jump of 6.13.

The javelin was next up, and Enok threw 44.12 in her best attempt, second behind Vanninen with 49.22. This placed Enok in position two behind the Finn, where she remained.

In the closing event, the 800 meters, won by Lithuanian Atene Slizeviciute, Enok finished with a time of 2.22.27, which, while it placed her only fifth in the event, put her sufficiently ahead still of overall third-placer (and in second place after day one), Sophie Kreiner of Austria.

Wednesday

Enok lay in third place, having been second at one point, going into the second day of the Heptathlon, on 3,363 points, behind Sophie Kreiner on 3,436 points, and Saga Vanninen on 3,638.

The final event of the first day, the 200 meters, saw Enok take a new PB of 24.59 as well as winning the race, over Vanninen, who won all the other three stages, but had to settle for second place this time.

In the 100 meter hurdles, Enok set a PB of 14.28, though was behind Vanninen's time of 13.60, while the pattern was the same in the high jump – Enok's PB of 1.75m was behind Vanninen's event-winning height of 1.78m.

The other event of day one, the shot put, did not result in a new PB, but still put in a strong throw of 10.81m. Enok's PB in the shot remains at 10.96m, while Vanninen also cleared up here, with a throw of 13.30m.

The strong show in the 200 meters, the final event of the day, pushed Enok into third ahead of Szabina Szucs (Hungary), who is now 108 points behind the Estonian.

A short excerpt (in Estonian) from ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) shows some of the events from day two in Nairobi.

This article was updated to include the events of day two at the world championships.

