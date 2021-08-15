Tänak wins last three stages of WRC Ypres Rally Belgium

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja at the WRC Ypres Rally Belgium. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
News

The Belgian rally that was run as an official WRC stage for the firs time was concluded on Sunday, with local hero Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) taking the win. Ott Tänak (Hyundai) won the last three special stages, including the power stage.

The first special stage of Sunday went to Finn Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota), while Estonian Ott Tänak dominated the rest of the day. Neuville only failed to make the top three in one of Sunday's four stages and celebrated by "doing donuts" in front of his home crowd at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack.

Hyundai took a double victory in Belgium after Craig Breen finished the rally in second place, 30.7 seconds behind Neuville. Kalle Rovanperä, who recently won his first WRC rally in Estonia, finished third (+43.1). Toyota pilot Elfyn Evans was fourth (+49.6), Sebastien Ogier fifth (+55.8) and Tänak sixth (+55.8). The Estonian took five points from the points stage.

WRC drivers' standings

1. Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) 162 points
2. Elfyn Evans (Toyota) 124
2. Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) 124
4. Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) 99
5. Ott Tänak 87 (Hyundai)
6. Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota) 66
7. Craig Breen 66 (Hyundai)
8. Gus Greensmith 34 (M-Sport)

2021 Renties Ypres Rally Belgium full schedule of stages, with stage distance, start time, and stage winner in italics

Friday

Test stage Langemark (9.81 km) 9.01 T. Neuville (Hyundai)
SS1 Reninge Vleteren 1 (15.00 km) 14.36 O. Tänak (Hyundai)
SS2 Westouter - Boeschepe 1 (19.60 km) 15.25 C. Breen (Hyundai)
SS3 Kemmelberg 1 (23.62 km) 16.15 C. Breen (Hyundai)
SS4 Zonnebeke 1 (9.45 km) 17.09 T. Neuville (Hyundai)

Maintenance break

SS5 Reninge - Vleteren 2 (15.00km) 19.15 T. Neuville (Hyundai)
SS6 Westouter - Boeschepe 2 (19.60 km) 20.04 T. Neuville (Hyundai)
SS7 Kemmelberg 2 (23.62 km) 20.54 T. Neuville (Hyundai)
SS8 Zonnebeke 2 (9.45 km) 21.48 Stage canceled due to safety concerns

Saturday

SS9 Hollebeke 1 (23.53 km) 10.11 T. Neuville
SS10 Dikkebus 1 (12.49 km) 11.08 T. Neuville
SS11 Watou 1 (13.62 km) 12.01 C. Breen
SS12 Mesen - Middelhoek 1 (7.99 km) 12.51 T. Neuville

Maintenance break

SS13 Hollebeke 2 (25.86 km) 15.11 S. Ogier (Toyota)
SS14 Dikkebus 2 (12.49 km) 16.08 T. Neuville
SS15 Watou 2 (13.62 km) 17.01 S. Ogier
SS16 Mesen - Middelhoek 2 (7.99 km) 17.51 T. Neuville

Sunday

SS17 Stavelot 1 (9.05 km) 9.30 K. Rovanperä
SS18 Francorchamps 1 (11.21 km) 10.08 O. Tänak
SS19 Stavelot 2 (9.05 km) 11.40 O. Tänak
SS20 Francorchamps 2 (11.21 km) 13.18 O. Tänak

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:07

Sunday radio shows described Afghanistan events as West's failure

14:48

Tänak wins last three stages of WRC Ypres Rally Belgium

13:26

Opinion Festival | Opinion leaders debated Estonia's future

12:24

Merle Karro-Kalberg: Local governments lack city greenery development plans

11:19

Day brings 203 new coronavirus cases

10:55

Estonian archers take two gold medals and a bronze at junior world champs

09:32

Around 100 volunteers to help out in schools this year

08:28

Experts see no need for third vaccine jabs yet

08:00

Parties agree presidential election system needs changes

14.08

Tänak down to sixth place going into Rally Belgium final day

14.08

Opinion Festival panel: Estonia could repeat 4G success in transport turn

14.08

Opinion Festival | MEPs looked for solutions to coronavirus crisis

14.08

Education ministry vaccination plan aims at 90 percent coverage of teachers

14.08

PPA: Kadriorg need not be cordoned off to pedestrians

14.08

Estonia supports Lithuania in migrant crisis emergency powers order

14.08

Health Board: 291 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

14.08

AK: Electricity prices virtually doubled on year to July

14.08

State to amend pension system

14.08

Off-duty woman police officer in South Estonia drunk-driving crash

14.08

Opinion festival | Party heads debated presidential election and Covid

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: