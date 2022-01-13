Gallery: First day of skating European championships sees world record

The European figure skating championships kicked off at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn on Wednesday and the opening day already provided a world record from reigning world champion pair Anastasia Mishina / Aleksandr Galliamov.

The Russian pair earned 82.36 points for their short program, beating the previous world record by just 0.02 points. Mishina and Galliamov hold a lead ahead of two other Russian pairs in the top-three. The pairs free skating discipline will be held on Thursday evening.

Arlet Levandi at 17th after debut competition short program

16-year old Estonian figure skater Arlet Levandi started his major competition debut on Wednesday with a 17th-place finish in the short program. The Estonian received 70.04 points for his short program, which is more than 5 points below his personal record.

"I would say I have a moderate feeling: not too happy, not too sad," Levandi told ERR after his performance. "I did what I did. Now I have to turn a new page and go do my best in the free skating portion. The aim is to always get a clean performance. I was not clean [on Wednesday], but I was not too bad."

Russians also hold the top-three positions in the men's skating discipline after the short program: Andrei Mozalev is first at 99.76 points, Mark Kondratiuk is second at 99.06, followed closely at third by Evgeni Semenenko with 99.04 points.

The men's final will be held on Friday evening.

