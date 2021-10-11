Video: Eva-Lotta Kiibus sets new personal record in Finland

Eva-Lotta Kiibus.
Eva-Lotta Kiibus. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Estonian figure skater Eva-Lotta Kiibus finished seventh at the Finlandia Trophy in Espoo, Finland, over the weekend and reached 200 points for the first time in her career, setting a new individual best with 202.04.

Kiibus finished the short program on Saturday with a performance of 64.53 points, which was down 0.84 from her personal best in the discipline, the 18-year old achieved 137.51 points for her free skating program and set a new individual record of 202.04 points.

The podium was completely made up of Russians with Kamila Valieva achieving first place with 249.24 points. Elizaveta Tuktamysheva finished second with 233.30 points and Alena Kostornaia was third at 218.83 points. Eva-Lotta Kiibus finished seventh.

Estonian Nataly Langerbaur was 25th in the short program and 21st in the free skating program and finished 22nd with 127.70 points.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

