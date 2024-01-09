Record number of competitors expected for Nordic Combined World Cup in Otepää

In less than a month, the world's best Nordic combined skiers are set to arrive in Otepää, Valga County for the Veissmann FIIS Nordic Combined World Cup. The event takes place from February 9 – 11, with 82 competitors from 14 different countries expected to take part.

Among those who have pre-registered are strong teams from Finland, Japan, Norway, Germany and Austria. For the first time ever, Swiss competitors are also heading to Otepää for the competition.

Estonians will be hoping for a strong performance from local Nordic skiing star Kristjan Ilves.

Head of the organizing committee Ago Markvardt said that with all the strong athletes expected to compete, it promises to be a top-class event at a top-class venue. "The preparations so far have gone as expected and it is a great pleasure to host such a large number of top-level athletes," said Markvadt.

The weekend will provide a real treat for spectators thanks to the different competition formats involved, including both an exciting joint start and an individual Gundersen normal hill competition.

Oliver Läll, who is responsible for the entertainment program and production during the event, said that the organizing team has a lot of surprises planned, which will make a weekend full of sports memorable for the whole family.

"During the entire weekend, the exciting world of Nordic combined will be mixed with the fun of the legendary ski party. In addition to the evening celebrations, there will be activities for fans of Nordic combiners and skiing sports for each day of the competition," said Läll.

As part of the side program, those in attendance will have the chance to take part in betting competitions, a hot cocoa bar and an entertaining memory game. There will also be face-painting, snow castle-building, sports warm-up games and the chance for children to test their skills on the Maru ski jump.

Tickets for the Viessmann FIS Nordic combined Otepää are available via Piletitasku.

