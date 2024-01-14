24 athletes to represent Estonia at 2024 Winter Youth Olympics

The Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) is sending two dozen young athletes to South Korea to represent Estonia at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon. Competing in nine different disciplines, Team Estonia will be in Gangwon from January 19 through February 1.

EOK youth sports project manager Merle Kaljurand, head of the delegation to Gangwon 2024, said that Estonia is being represented by a strong team.

"Youth Olympics give young people a good opportunity to smell Olympic air," Kaljurand noted. "A major multisport event is different from typical competitions and demands greater concentration on the athletes' part."

The athletes representing Estonia in Gangwon have passed the rigorous gauntlet of qualifications, she highlighted, adding that she's sure they will do their best to represent Estonia well on the big stage.

"We're delighted that for the first time, we'll be represented in the snowboarding disciplines, in which Estonia hasn't previously competed at the Youth Olympics," the delegation chief added.

Competing for Team Estonia at Gangwon 2024 will be:

Freestyle skiing

Grete-Mia Meentalo

Mirjam Revjagin

Figure skating

Jegor Martšenko

Maria Eliise Kaljuvere

Nordic combined

Karel Pastarus

Fred Gustavson

Speed skating

Saskia Kütt

Sten Talumaa

Biathlon

Anlourdees Veerpalu

Kätrin Kärsna

Laureen Simberg

Daniel Varikov

Frederik Marten Välbe

Oskar Orupõld

Snowboarding

Laura Anga

Triinu Marta Oiderma

Mai Brit Teder

Cross-country skiing

Gerda Kivil

Herta Rajas

Daniel Varikov

Toni Andree Saarepuu

Alpine skiing

Emma Tammemägi

Markus Mesila

Hanna Gret Teder

Ski jumping

Kaimar Vagul

Estonian youth athletes no strangers to medals

Athletes competing for Team Estonia have previously earned six medals at Youth Winter Olympics, including Kelly Sildaru earning the gold in the slopestyle event at Lausanne 2020 and biathlete Rene Zahkna winning silver in the 7.5 km sprint and 10 km pursuit events at Innsbruck 2012.

At Lausanne 2020, Estonian figure skater Arlet Levandi was also part of the gold medal-winning "mixed-NOCs" team – consisting of athletes representing different national Olympic committees (NOCs) – in figure skating, while ice hockey players Market Potšinok and Erik Potšinok were part of the gold and bronze medalist 3x3 mixed tournament teams, respectively, in ice hockey.

The 2024 Winter Youth Olympics will be held in Gangwon from January 19 through February 1, with nearly 2,000 athletes aged 15-18 slated to compete in 81 events across seven sports.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!