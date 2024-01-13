Winter weather attracts visitors to Estonia's ski slopes

The winter weather has attracted many snow lovers to Estonia's winter resorts. This Friday evening at the ski hill of Kiviõli Adventure Center in Ida-Viru County was no exception.

The slopes of the Kiviõli Adventure Center ski hill have been already been open to snow lovers for the last dozen winters.

"It's nice to see that in recent years, completely new people have started to come to the hill to try skiing or snowboarding with us," said Airis Vesk, coordinator the Kiviõli Adventure Center. With six different ski slopes currently open, including some for beginners to learn the ropes, Vesk says the center has been successfully during both cold and milder spells so far this winter.

The Kiviõli Adventure Center is also a great place for extracurricular activities, according to students in the ninth grade at Tallinn Secondary School, who were testing out their skills on Kiviõli Hill on Friday.

"The hill could maybe be a bit bigger, but it's nice and close to home. The park is very enjoyable and the music selection has been really good during the day - a big thank you to whoever organizes it," said Kaisa Linnupõld, a student from Tallinn Secondary School of Science (Tallinna Reaalkool).

"Kiviõli hill is very cool. It's really close to Tallinn and over the years they've made a really good snow park here. It was good in the Alps too, but Kiviõli is a really cool place in Estonia," said Nora Lee Pullisaar, who studies at the same school.

While most of the students had opted for a pair of skis to get down the hill, there were some who preferred to snowboard.

"You've got both your legs together and so there's the feeling of having better control. I feel like as if I have two skis under me, and I can fly everywhere. It's safer with the one," Pullisaar said.

Of course, there were also those in the class who were not so happy about the snow.

"I'm sure there were people who didn't want to (ski or snowboard), but there were really very few of them. The feeling in the class is more that everyone wants to come skiing on the hill, especially if it's during the school day. It was more of a good feeling among the class," said teacher Marie Tõnise.

