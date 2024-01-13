X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Winter weather attracts visitors to Estonia's ski slopes

News
Kiviõli Adventure Center in Ida-Viru County.
Kiviõli Adventure Center in Ida-Viru County. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

The winter weather has attracted many snow lovers to Estonia's winter resorts. This Friday evening at the ski hill of Kiviõli Adventure Center in Ida-Viru County was no exception.

The slopes of the Kiviõli Adventure Center ski hill have been already been open to snow lovers for the last dozen winters.

"It's nice to see that in recent years, completely new people have started to come to the hill to try skiing or snowboarding with us," said Airis Vesk, coordinator the Kiviõli Adventure Center. With six different ski slopes currently open, including some for beginners to learn the ropes, Vesk says the center has been successfully during both cold and milder spells so far this winter.

The Kiviõli Adventure Center is also a great place for extracurricular activities, according to students in the ninth grade at Tallinn Secondary School, who were testing out their skills on Kiviõli Hill on Friday.

"The hill could maybe be a bit bigger, but it's nice and close to home. The park is very enjoyable and the music selection has been really good during the day - a big thank you to whoever organizes it," said Kaisa Linnupõld, a student from Tallinn Secondary School of Science (Tallinna Reaalkool).

"Kiviõli hill is very cool. It's really close to Tallinn and over the years they've made a really good snow park here. It was good in the Alps too, but Kiviõli is a really cool place in Estonia," said Nora Lee Pullisaar, who studies at the same school.

While most of the students had opted for a pair of skis to get down the hill, there were some who preferred to snowboard.

"You've got both your legs together and so there's the feeling of having better control. I feel like as if I have two skis under me, and I can fly everywhere. It's safer with the one," Pullisaar said.

Of course, there were also those in the class who were not so happy about the snow.

"I'm sure there were people who didn't want to (ski or snowboard), but there were really very few of them. The feeling in the class is more that everyone wants to come skiing on the hill, especially if it's during the school day. It was more of a good feeling among the class," said teacher Marie Tõnise.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:43

Winter weather attracts visitors to Estonia's ski slopes

09:45

Auditor general: Education minister cannot circumnavigate Riigikogu ruling

08:15

Video: Aleksandr Selevko wins historic silver medal for Estonia in Kaunas

12.01

Riigikogu obstruction ends – for now

12.01

Diplomat: Cost of the war must be unbearable for Russians

12.01

Defense Forces' first service dog retires

12.01

Authorities attempt to prevent drivers using popular frozen lake

12.01

MP: Estonia could mine its border

12.01

Birthrate continued to dwindle in Estonia in 2023

12.01

Pileup of 25 vehicles sees section of Tallinn Ring Road closed for hours Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.01

Pileup of 25 vehicles sees section of Tallinn Ring Road closed for hours Updated

12.01

EDF colonel: Russia fears arrival of F-16s in Ukraine's arsenal

12.01

Volodymyr Zelenskyy security detail totals nearly 1,000 personnel

11.01

Zelenskyy: We need those who fled abroad to return to Ukraine

12.01

Authorities attempt to prevent drivers using popular frozen lake

12.01

Luminor economist: Interest rate on Estonian government bonds is too high

12.01

Birthrate continued to dwindle in Estonia in 2023

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: