Snowy and windy conditions forecast again in Estonia on Friday

Friday's weather in Estonia is set to be snowy, with strong winds and low temperatures at night.

These conditions are forecast to continue over the weekend, but the new week will bring a thaw.

After a showy night with strong westerlies, Friday morning will bring changeable conditions, with blizzard-like conditions in places, particularly in and near Tallinn and the North coast, and also in the area around Pärnu, to the southwest.

Eastern and Central Estonia, and much of the West coast too, will see much less snow, and people on the shores of Peipsi järv will wake up to quite to quite clear skies.

Weather map for Estonia for the morning of January 19, 2024. Source: ERR

It will remain windy, however, in gusts up to 20 meters per second on the coasts, while the far Southeast sees the lowest morning average air temperature (at -10 degrees Celsius).

Daytime weather map for Estonia, January 19, 2024. Source: ERR

As the day progresses, cloud cover will intensify, bringing more snow, however, particularly in the North, Center, Southwest, and also over Saaremaa.

Daytime temperatures will be slightly milder, at -3 to -2 degrees on the islands, in the West and in Tallinn, and -6 to -4 degrees in the Eastern half of the country.

Strong winds remain, from the Southwest and West, with speeds of 6-14 meters per second in gusts up to 20 meters per second forecast.

Friday night will be cold again, with an average temperature of -13 expected.

While the sun might peep through the clouds on Saturday, Sunday will be cloudier still, and snow is forecast on both days. Saturday night and into Sunday morning will be particularly cold, -20 degrees, however.

The new week is set to bring much milder temperatures, however, as high as +2 degrees on Monday, which means precipitation will as likely fall as rain and sleet, as it will in the form of snow.

Four-day weather prognosis for Estonia, Saturday, January 20 to Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Source: ERR

Tuesday's temperatures are forecast at above zero even at night, and skies will be clearer then.

