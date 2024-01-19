'Snow castle' designed by children opens in Tallinn

A snow castle, designed and built by children, has opened up on Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak). Depending on the weather, the castle should stay open for around a week.

The snow castle is a free play area, with the layout of designed by local children themselves. Instead of snow sculptures, the designers opted to include larger structures for sliding down and rolling around on.

Shortly before the snow castle opened to the public, members of the rescue services drenched it in water to make the snow, and also the fun, last even longer.

According to Pille Laiakas, project manager at Tallinn City Council, the snow castle was primarily intended as a spatial experiment to make use of the city center during the winter.

"Usually, snow castles and ice sculptures are somewhere in a park or around the corner. This is where the idea for an urban experiment came from, as there are not really many winter activities in the area around Harju tänav and Freedom Squar, apart from the ice skating rink," said Laiakas.

The plan is to keep the snow castle open until January 25, however that could all change depending on the weather.

