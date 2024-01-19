X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

'Snow castle' designed by children opens in Tallinn

News
Open gallery
19 photos
News

A snow castle, designed and built by children, has opened up on Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak). Depending on the weather, the castle should stay open for around a week.

The snow castle is a free play area, with the layout of designed by local children themselves. Instead of snow sculptures, the designers opted to include larger structures for sliding down and rolling around on.

Shortly before the snow castle opened to the public, members of the rescue services drenched it in water to make the snow, and also the fun, last even longer.

According to Pille Laiakas, project manager at Tallinn City Council, the snow castle was primarily intended as a spatial experiment to make use of the city center during the winter.

"Usually, snow castles and ice sculptures are somewhere in a park or around the corner. This is where the idea for an urban experiment came from, as there are not really many winter activities in the area around Harju tänav and Freedom Squar, apart from the ice skating rink," said Laiakas.

The plan is to keep the snow castle open until January 25, however that could all change depending on the weather.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:05

Estonia to build 600 bunkers in border areas

16:49

Estonia signs open letter calling for Serbian elections investigation

16:20

Tänak aiming for podium finish in Monte Carlo

15:44

'Snow castle' designed by children opens in Tallinn

15:10

EDF Colonel: Russian troops making progress when avoiding direct attacks

14:51

Estonian businessman: Threat of war isn't why foreign investors are leaving

14:26

Union leader: Government arrogance increases the number of strikers

14:10

Gallery: Major retrospective of Estonian feminist artist Anu Põder in Switzerland Updated

13:35

Bolt CEO: Building up defense industry would also benefit Estonia's economy

12:33

Speed limits to be reduced in Tallinn city center

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.01

Estonia forcing Russian head of church to leave the country by February 6

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.01

Estonia to return gold treasure seized on the border to Ukraine

16.01

ISS suspects University of Tartu professor of action against Estonia

08:32

Think tank: Putin tough talk on Estonia groundwork for 'future escalation'

18.01

Tallinn announces plans for Liivalaia, Pelguranna tram lines Updated

16.01

Estonia sees first year without Russian airspace violations since 2014

18.01

NATO to hold largest drills since Cold War with 90,000 troops

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: