X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Snowstorm brings difficult driving conditions on Estonia's roads Tuesday morning

News
Snow- and ice-covere road.
Snow- and ice-covere road. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

Blizzard conditions overnight in Estonia brought accidents to a known hazardous stretch of road on the outskirts of Tallinn early Tuesday morning.

The Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) reported around 6 a.m. Tuesday that a stretch of the Tallinn ring road (Tallinna ringtee) had been temporarily closed.

Around an hour earlier a truck had driven into a culvert at around the 28th kilometer of the ring road, in the direction of Jüri, just outside the capital, with the road closure needed while work went on to extricate the vehicle. The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) told ERR. The driver was not injured in the accident.

The police had no further information to give on any more traffic accidents as of 6:30 a.m.

The Tallinn ring road was the scene of several accidents just last Friday, involving a total of 25 cars, with 11 people injured as a result.

The heaviest overnight snowfall as of 6 a.m. had come in South Estonia, however, while the windy and snowy weather and low temperatures mean care is needed while driving on any roads in the country.

The strongest wind gusts are in Northern and Western Estonia, the Transport Board sad.

While similar conditions are forecast throughout Tuesday, the rest of the week will bring somewhat milder conditions, though the snowfall remains.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:16

ISS suspects University of Tartu professor of action against Estonia Updated

11:09

Half of teachers in state-run schools to participate in strike

10:36

Ossinovksi: €10 million could be found to prevent teachers' strike

10:06

Kalle Laanet: Fighting digital piracy permanently on the agenda

09:14

Nearly a quarter of Baltic Sea now ice-bound thanks to early arrival of winter

08:29

Snowstorm brings difficult driving conditions on Estonia's roads Tuesday morning

08:29

Russia likely to menace NATO Eastern Flank in 'three to five years,' Kallas tells UK daily

08:24

Estonia sees first year without Russian airspace violations since 2014

07:39

Tuesday's weather in Estonia to continue to be snowy and windy

07:36

Fall in rate of mergers and acquisitions in Estonia continued in 2023

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.01

EDF colonel: Russia fears arrival of F-16s in Ukraine's arsenal

15.01

EU unemployment benefit rights to third country nationals raises eyebrows in Estonia

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.01

Estonia does not support simplification of single work & residence permit for non-EU nationals

15.01

Estonian authority: Impending blizzard conditions to put roads in bad shape Updated

15.01

Estonia's largest ever snowman completed in Nõo, Tartu County

15.01

Estonia wants to collect more tax on mergers and acquisitions

08:29

Russia likely to menace NATO Eastern Flank in 'three to five years,' Kallas tells UK daily

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: