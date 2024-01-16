Snowstorm brings difficult driving conditions on Estonia's roads Tuesday morning

Blizzard conditions overnight in Estonia brought accidents to a known hazardous stretch of road on the outskirts of Tallinn early Tuesday morning.

The Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) reported around 6 a.m. Tuesday that a stretch of the Tallinn ring road (Tallinna ringtee) had been temporarily closed.

Around an hour earlier a truck had driven into a culvert at around the 28th kilometer of the ring road, in the direction of Jüri, just outside the capital, with the road closure needed while work went on to extricate the vehicle. The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) told ERR. The driver was not injured in the accident.

The police had no further information to give on any more traffic accidents as of 6:30 a.m.

The Tallinn ring road was the scene of several accidents just last Friday, involving a total of 25 cars, with 11 people injured as a result.

The heaviest overnight snowfall as of 6 a.m. had come in South Estonia, however, while the windy and snowy weather and low temperatures mean care is needed while driving on any roads in the country.

The strongest wind gusts are in Northern and Western Estonia, the Transport Board sad.

While similar conditions are forecast throughout Tuesday, the rest of the week will bring somewhat milder conditions, though the snowfall remains.

--

