X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Estonian authority: Impending blizzard conditions to put roads in bad shape

News
{{1705320840000 | amCalendar}}
Part of a 25-car pileup on Tallinn Ring Road in Kurna. January 12, 2024.
Part of a 25-car pileup on Tallinn Ring Road in Kurna. January 12, 2024. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Road conditions in across the country are going to get increasingly difficult overnight and into Tuesday morning, the Transport Administration warned Monday, as heavy snowfall is forecast to reach the Western Estonian islands starting Monday afternoon before spreading toward the mainland, and winds turning to the northeast are expected to pick up, making for blizzard conditions.

Denser snow clouds will move northward over Southern Estonia overnight into Tuesday, and winds will pick up in the interior by morning as well, making for more widespread blizzard conditions. The southern half of the country can expect up to 15 centimeters of snowfall; other parts of Estonia may see 4-10 centimeters. Temperatures are forecast to remain below freezing.

Road conditions across the country will be very difficult overnight Monday and during the morning rush hour on Tuesday, the transport authority warned, adding that the snow and wind will make for very slippery roads and poor visibility.

Drivers can expect major traffic jams along Tallinn's Ring Road and roads entering the capital city during rush hour on Tuesday morning. The Jüri-bound side of Ring Road between Luige and Kurna was the site of a 25-car pileup just last Friday.

The Transport Administration is asking people to plan for significantly more time than usual when driving Tuesday morning, and reminding drivers to significantly reduce their driving speeds, maintain longer stopping distances between vehicles and take longer braking distances into account.

Snowfall is expected to taper off over the course of Tuesday, beginning from the west, and road conditions should improve accordingly.

Check Tark Tee for the latest info on conditions across Estonia, available in English, Estonian and Russian.

Level 1 warning issued across Estonia

The Estonian Weather Service (EWS) issued a level 1 (yellow) warning across the entire country, describing forecast conditions as "potentially dangerous."

The EWS is forecasting even more snow than the Transport Administration, with expected accumulation forecast to reach 7-20 centimeters, and as much as 25 centimeters locally.

It also issued a level 2 (orange) warning on the Northern Baltic Sea, describing conditions as "dangerous," with wind gusts of up to 26 meters per second possible earlier in the day and up to 21 meters per second in the afternoon.

Map of weather warnings issued by the Estonian Weather Service on Monday morning. January 15, 2024. Source: Estonian Weather Service

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:07

Collective agreement inked in Tartu, teachers limited to sympathy strike

15:48

SDE MEP: More Center Party exits probably on their way

15:22

Jaak Madison: Idealism on Ukraine should not be conflated with reality

15:08

Complaints to Estonia's consumer watchdog body rose to over 4,000 in 2023

14:47

Young eels may have died after being launched in Vooremaa

14:23

Estonian authority: Impending blizzard conditions to put roads in bad shape Updated

14:04

Estonia wants to collect more tax on mergers and acquisitions

13:42

Interior minister urges local governments to pay teachers during strike

13:29

Kristi Raik: Europe starting to make more effort to support Ukraine

13:01

Eesti Päevaleht print edition to be discontinued

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.01

EDF colonel: Russia fears arrival of F-16s in Ukraine's arsenal

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

14.01

Estonian prime minister: We will not repatriate mobilization-aged Ukrainians Updated

10:46

EU unemployment benefit rights to third country nationals raises eyebrows in Estonia

12.01

MP: Estonia could mine its border

14.01

Icy conditions in Estonia pack ER waiting rooms

13.01

Video: Aleksandr Selevko wins historic silver medal for Estonia in Kaunas

08:35

Estonia's largest ever snowman completed in Nõo, Tartu County

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: