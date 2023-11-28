Blizzard conditions lead to lengthy Narva highway traffic jam Monday night

News
Traffic snarl-up on the Tallinn-Narva highway, overnight Monday-Tuesday.
Open gallery
10 photos
News

Overnight snowstorms brought disruption to road traffic at various locations in Estonia, even in Tallinn, where some roads were almost impassable early in the morning.

A notorious black-spot on the Tallinn-Narva highway (Tallinna-Narva maantee) in Lääne-Viru County also saw delays, with a traffic jam of several kilometers at one point, though the way was cleared to traffic before midnight Monday.

The Transport Board (Transpordiamet) requests motorists allow adequate journey times before driving – ie. a longer journey time should be factored in than during normal weather conditions – and to maintain a lengthy distance behind other vehicles, as blizzard conditions and even regular snowfall can significantly impair visibility just at a time when road conditions make for longer braking times, worsened grip etc.

The village of Padaoru in Lääne-Viru County was the site of a traffic jam due to snowy conditions a decade ago; the Rescue Board (Päästemet) declared the situation Monday night as comparable, after the road was closed for over two hours due to high winds and a build up of snow.

Vehicles started the be reported as snowbound at the location, on the 123rd kilometer of the Tallinn-Narva highway, from a little after 9.20 p.m. Monday, and the initial figure of half-a-dozen stranded cars had grown to a "significantly higher" number by 10 p.m.

The Rescue Board stated that this spot of highway should certainly be avoided; by 10.40 p.m. a column of stationary cars, trucks, buses and other vehicles "several kilometers long" was observed (see gallery).

However, after snow-clearing equipment was pressed into service, the stretch of road was reopened, shortly before midnight, though maintenance work continued through the night to keep it open.

Other stretches of the same highway, and of other roads, were also temporarily closed overnight and into the small hours of Tuesday, for instance at Paate, near Kohtla-Järve in Ida-Viru County.

On Tuesday morning, snowy conditions with strong winds will remain in Northern and Central Estonia in particular, with some smaller roads likely impassable in places, and fallen trees another potential hazard.

A snowy Tartu mnt in central Tallinn Tuesday morning. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

The day is set to remain overcast, with snowfall particularly in the North, and strong winds in coastal areas.

Daytime temperatures Tuesday are forecast at -5 to -1 degree celsius, slightly milder than those seen Monday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming, Rene Kundla, Mirjam Mäekivi

news in simple estonian

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:52

Estonians donated almost €96 million to NGOs in 2022

13:21

Baltics to boycott OSCE's Skopje meeting if Russian FM Lavrov attends

13:12

Revised rail station platform shelters still give inadequate protection from the elements

12:45

Boiler leak detected at Auvere plant after post-maintenance restart

12:05

SDE MP: Decision needed on whether nuclear power plant really needed in Estonia

11:23

Infortar shares available for subscription from Tuesday

10:42

Reform, Center leading MPs: Civil defense concept merits discussions

10:24

Retired general: So far US has not fully committed to Ukrainian victory

09:38

Kaja Kallas: I am not considering a return to Europe

09:35

New car tax bill makes older vehicles more expensive

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.11

Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – Estonia comes second to last

27.11

Tallinn planning €7 million insect-friendly green corridor

27.11

City of Tallinn says clearing capital's sidewalks would cost around €26 million

27.11

Anchor that broke pipeline and cables could have been dragged for hundreds of kilometers

27.11

Experts: Russian losses are not yet high enough to end the war

08:10

Blizzard conditions lead to lengthy Narva highway traffic jam Monday night

27.11

Any decision to go down nuclear energy route in Estonia binding for a century

27.11

General: Ukraine war not a stalemate

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: