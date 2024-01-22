Transport Administration issues difficult driving conditions warning Monday

The transport watchdog has ordered a special road maintenance regime for Pärnu and Viljandi counties as strong winds and suddenly warming temperatures mean difficult road conditions are in store.

Strong winds and blizzard have rendered road conditions very difficult on smaller extra-urban roads Monday, with reports of vehicles getting stuck in snow drifts.

Snow and sleet have already started in the west of the country and will be sweeping over much of Estonia as the day progresses. Air temperature is forecast to climb above zero, while road surface temperatures still remaining below the point of freezing means slippery conditions are possible on all roads.

South and southwest wind will continue to pick up speed, gusts hitting 26 meters per second on the coast.

Impassable roads should be reported by calling the state helpline 1247.

The Transport Administration asks motorists to take extra care and slow well down on road stretches experiencing snow and sleet showers.

More information on road conditions can be found by visiting the www.tarktee.ee website.

The Environment Agency has issued a yellow, potentially hazardous weather warning for all of Estonia and an orange warning, meaning that the weather is dangerous, for the Baltic Sea west of the island of Saaremaa. Icy roads, strong winds and blizzard constitute the specific warnings for most areas.

Weather warnings for Monday, January 22. Source: Environment Agency

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!