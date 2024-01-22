X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Transport Administration issues difficult driving conditions warning Monday

News
Snow- and ice-covere road.
Snow- and ice-covere road. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

The transport watchdog has ordered a special road maintenance regime for Pärnu and Viljandi counties as strong winds and suddenly warming temperatures mean difficult road conditions are in store.

Strong winds and blizzard have rendered road conditions very difficult on smaller extra-urban roads Monday, with reports of vehicles getting stuck in snow drifts.

Snow and sleet have already started in the west of the country and will be sweeping over much of Estonia as the day progresses. Air temperature is forecast to climb above zero, while road surface temperatures still remaining below the point of freezing means slippery conditions are possible on all roads.

South and southwest wind will continue to pick up speed, gusts hitting 26 meters per second on the coast.

Impassable roads should be reported by calling the state helpline 1247.

The Transport Administration asks motorists to take extra care and slow well down on road stretches experiencing snow and sleet showers.

More information on road conditions can be found by visiting the www.tarktee.ee website.

The Environment Agency has issued a yellow, potentially hazardous weather warning for all of Estonia and an orange warning, meaning that the weather is dangerous, for the Baltic Sea west of the island of Saaremaa. Icy roads, strong winds and blizzard constitute the specific warnings for most areas.

Weather warnings for Monday, January 22. Source: Environment Agency

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:28

Statistics: Producer price index of industrial output down over 4 percent in December

11:07

Transport Administration issues difficult driving conditions warning Monday

10:49

Former minister: Investments need to be aimed at teachers, not buildings

10:31

Photos: Teachers protest in Estonian capital as nationwide strike begins

10:16

Kristina Kallas: Finance minister proposed taking teacher wage hike funding from my ministry

09:21

Teachers' union chief: Increasing signs that strike may be longer

08:21

Close to 9,500 teachers at 330 schools on strike in Estonia from Monday

07:53

SDE leader: Ministry bonuses could be utilized to fund teacher wage hikes

07:34

Monday brings high winds, rain and sleet to Estonia

21.01

Former ISS chief: Hundreds in Russia engaged in intelligence efforts against Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.01

Estonia to build 600 bunkers along Russian border

21.01

Former ISS chief: Hundreds in Russia engaged in intelligence efforts against Estonia

18.01

Estonia to return gold treasure seized on the border to Ukraine

21.01

Bunkers development to require enough material to build five blocks of flats

21.01

Hunters worried about falling moose numbers in Estonia

20.01

U.S. general: We tell the Iraqi government their bases are being attacked

19.01

Think tank: Putin tough talk on Estonia groundwork for 'future escalation'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: