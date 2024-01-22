Monday brings high winds, rain and sleet to Estonia

Monday's weather in Estonia will be very windy, and mild temperatures will bring sleet and rain, making for hazardous driving conditions.

The cause is a large area of low pressure moving overnight from the North Sea in an easterly direction, over the Baltic.

Sunday night was windy, with southerlies in gusts up to 21 meters per second, though ambient temperatures were milder than those experienced in recent days – down to -7 degrees Celsius in Narva, but just above zero on the islands.

As morning breaks, the temperature gradient between East and West will remain: Plus one degree on the islands, zero in Western Estonia and -1 degree in Tallinn and in Pärnu; minus three in Central Estonia, and -6 to -4 degrees in Eastern Estonia.

Weather map for the morning of Monday, January 22, 2024. Source: ERR

The high winds remain, blowing from the South at 5 to 15 meters per second, in gusts on the coast up to 19 meters per second.

Cloud continues to cover the country from morning and through the day, while precipitation, confined to the Southwest in the morning will spread across the mainland daytime.

Since ambient temperatures of 0 to +2 degrees in the West, -1 to -2 in the East, are forecast, this precipitation is more likely to fall as rain, including particularly hazardous freezing rain, and sleet, rather than in the form of snow.

Daytime weather map, Monday, January 22, 2024. Source: ERR

Winds will pick up even more: 9 to 16 meters per second, with gusting up to 26 meters per second on the West coast.

All this will combine to make hazardous conditions for driving, so take care on the roads.

The coming days will see average temperatures rise above and dip below the zero mark, with this freeze-thaw action again leading to potentially dangerous conditions when out and about.

Four-day weather prognosis for Estonia, Tuesday, January 23, to Friday, January 26, 2024. Source: ERR

Both daytime and nighttime averages are forecast to remain at or above zero through to Thursday, while on Friday, the mercury is predicted to dip to -7 degrees on average nationwide.

Cloudy skies and precipitation will continue to Thursday, and given the temperatures this will mean rain and sleet.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!