X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Poor driving conditions led to several serious road accidents on Monday

News
PPA vehicle.
PPA vehicle. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

High winds, sleet and rain have made for dangerous driving conditions on Estonia's roads, particularly in the southwest of the country, with several serious accidents and one fatality reported Monday.

Authorities are urging drivers to exercise caution when on the roads.

A 43-year-old man was killed in a collision between the van he was driving and a truck, Õhtuleht reports (all links in Estonian).

The tragedy happened at shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, on the Saku-Laagri road in Tänassilma village, Viljandi County.

A Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson told the evening paper that the van driver had lost control of his vehicle, crossing lanes into the path of the oncoming truck, whose driver suffered minor injuries.

Sadly, the van driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The road was closed at the time, with PPA personnel directing drivers towards detours.

In Pärnu County, two people were injured after a bus left the road in Häädemeeste Municipality, at 6.30 in the evening, daily Postimees reports.

One of the injured was the bus driver, and he and one passenger were taken to hospital for checks.

Two passengers riding the bus at the time were uninjured. The exact circumstances of the accident are being clarified.

Another accident in poor driving conditions took place in Harju County and involved a serving NATO soldier, Virumaa teataja reports.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Monday, at the 35th kilometer of the Jägala–Käravete road in Anija municipality, Harju County. 

Two cars collided in the accident after a Toyota being driven by a French soldier lost control while exiting a bend, and skidded into the path of an oncoming car.

The soldier has been hospitalized at the North Estonian Regional Hospital (PERH), while a 51-year old woman, one of the occupants of the oncoming vehicle, also required hospitalization.

Additionally, one of two dogs traveling in the oncoming car escaped and fled the scene of the accident and was still being searched for at the time of writing.

Traffic was heavily disrupted at the scene.

The accident is not the first to have involved NATO personnel in recent years.

Elsewhere, Maaleht reports that a truck went off the road and into a culvert near Abja-Paluoja, Viljandi County, and another incident near the village of Reegoldi, Põhja-Sakala municipality, Viljandi County, also saw a truck leave the road, regional daily Sakala says.

No serious injuries were reported.

The Transport Administration had already ordered a special road maintenance regime for Pärnu and Viljandi counties due to the weather.

On Tuesday, high winds, sleet and rain are making for similarly hazardous conditions, and the Transport Administration is urging drivers to select a speed lower than usual for the stretch of road in question, and to maintain a sufficient distance from the vehicle in front.

A low pressure zone stretching across much of Northern Europe is responsible for the current wet and windy conditions, and far milder temperatures than had been experienced in recent days.

While the ambient temperature will be above zero today, Tuesday, remaining around the zero mark through to Thursday, from Friday it is forecast to drop several degrees, meaning much of the accumulated meltwater is likely to freeze over again – making for yet more hazardous conditions on the roads and sidewalks.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees, Maaleht, Õhtuleht

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:53

Canadian rock star Bryan Adams to play Tartu Song Festival Grounds in July

12:18

ERR in Kharkiv: School also taking place in subway stations

11:41

Propastop examines Russian media's dissemination of Viacheslav Morozov case

11:05

Estonia's 2023 construction price index up 6.1 percent on year

10:31

Poor driving conditions led to several serious road accidents on Monday

10:02

Largest Estonian handmade rag rug tells the story of mining and loss

09:49

Photos: Tallinn tram service ground to halt by Viru ring derailment Updated

09:17

ERR in the US: Nikki Haley now only serious Republican rival to Donald Trump

09:07

Foreign affairs show: Europe has begun to realize situation no longer safe

08:23

Prime minister: Education system needs reforms to meet long-term teacher wage pledge

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.01

Photos: Teachers protest in Estonian capital as nationwide strike begins

22.01

Foreign students dropping out but not on a mass scale

22.01

Norwegian army chief warns against Russia threat

22.01

Former EDF chief: Russia's ammo production now in wartime mode

22.01

BaltCap fund theft causes several Estonian pension funds millions in losses

22.01

Coalition fails to agree on teachers' salaries

22.01

Close to 9,500 teachers at 330 schools on strike in Estonia from Monday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: