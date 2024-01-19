X

Speed limits to be reduced in Tallinn city center

News
Intersection of Tartu mnt and Liivalaia.
Intersection of Tartu mnt and Liivalaia. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The City of Tallinn is set to continue lowering maximum speed limits in the city center in order to improve both traffic flow and safety. The next step involves the speed limit being reduced to 40 km/h on Jõe tänav, Pronksi tänav, Liivalaia tänav and Suur-Ameerika tänav, while a 30 km/h limit will be introduced on Kaarli puiestee.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said that the reduction of speed limits is being implemented gradually, and that by 2024, the whole of Tallinn's central and inner city will become a 30 km/h zone, with the exception of main thoroughfares where the speed limit will remain at 40 km/h.

"In line with the objectives of the recently adopted Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan, we want to improve road safety for pedestrians and cyclists. Of course, we are aware that traffic signs alone will not solve all the problems, so we are also implementing other measures to improve safety," said Svet.

Installation of speed limit signs began this week

In Tallinn's Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan, which was adopted at the end of last year, one of the key benchmarks for a safe mobility environment is that there should be no fatal road accidents in the capital over the course of a year.

According to traffic experts, the severity of the consequences of road accidents are directly related to the speed vehicle involved are traveling. If a car hits a pedestrian at 50 km/h, the risk of death is seven times higher than at 30 km/h for instance. The Commission's road safety strategy is based on the principle of "reducing the risk of death."

--

Editor: Michael Cole

