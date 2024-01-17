Difficult road conditions across Estonia due to heavy snow, blizzards

Heavy snowfall and blizzards during the day have made road conditions across Estonia very difficult on Wednesday evening and Thursday.

Heavy snowfall will reach the western islands on Wednesday evening and spread over Estonia during the night. There will be strong winds on the coast and islands.

Snowfall and blizzard conditions will continue on Thursday making road conditions difficult. Snow and wind will reduce visibly and create slippery conditions.

Between 5-15 centimeters of snow is forecast.

The Transport Authority urges drivers to take care, travel at the appropriate speed, leave longer distances between vehicles, and check road conditions before traveling.

Depending on the difficult road conditions, major traffic jams can also be expected around Tallinn during Thursday morning's rush hour.

By Thursday evening, road conditions will improve.

