X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Difficult road conditions across Estonia due to heavy snow, blizzards

News
Snow- and ice-covere road.
Snow- and ice-covere road. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

Heavy snowfall and blizzards during the day have made road conditions across Estonia very difficult on Wednesday evening and Thursday.

Heavy snowfall will reach the western islands on Wednesday evening and spread over Estonia during the night. There will be strong winds on the coast and islands.

Snowfall and blizzard conditions will continue on Thursday making road conditions difficult. Snow and wind will reduce visibly and create slippery conditions.

Between 5-15 centimeters of snow is forecast.

The Transport Authority urges drivers to take care, travel at the appropriate speed, leave longer distances between vehicles, and check road conditions before traveling.

Depending on the difficult road conditions, major traffic jams can also be expected around Tallinn during Thursday morning's rush hour.

By Thursday evening, road conditions will improve.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:12

Estonia will secure direct flights with extra funds, route procurements

19:57

Kelly Sildaru back in training, though unlikely to compete this year

19:29

Alessandro Orefice steps down as Estonian women's volleyball team head coach

19:18

Experts: Next EDF chief will likely come from active service

18:37

Difficult road conditions across Estonia due to heavy snow, blizzards

18:25

Estonian MPs: New EDF commander needs to be good at communication

17:55

Tartu Prison cuts number of prisoners by half and 90 jobs

17:15

Russia can no longer disrupt Estonia's Narva Power Plants

16:41

Study recommends buying a new icebreaker for Estonia

16:32

Estonia's MEPs take different views on initiative to strip Hungary of EU voting rights

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.01

ISS suspects University of Tartu professor of action against Estonia Updated

15.01

EU unemployment benefit rights to third country nationals raises eyebrows in Estonia

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.01

Longer waits expected at Tallinn Airport during security equipment revamp

16.01

Estonian Defense Forces' commander announces resignation Updated

09:47

Estonia continues to have highest interest rates in the eurozone

16.01

Paldiski seafront viewing platform collapses

16.01

Estonia sees first year without Russian airspace violations since 2014

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: